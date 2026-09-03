Who Is Lorenzo Musetti’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Veronica Confalonieri

Lorenzo Musetti has come a long way from being one of Italy’s promising young talents to breaking into the world’s top 10 and winning an Olympic medal. But behind those big moments on the court is a more personal side of his journey, one that he shares with his partner, Veronica Confalonieri. She has been by his side through the highs and lows of life on the tennis tour, offering support as his career continues to grow.

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The couple has also built a life together away from tennis, welcoming a child and sharing many of the quieter moments that come with being a young family. While fans see Musetti’s biggest wins and tournament runs, Veronica remains one of the people closest to him, sharing in both the excitement and challenges that come with his professional journey.

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Who is Lorenzo Musetti’s girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri?

Lorenzo Musetti’s girlfriend is Veronica Confalonieri, a talented Italian graphic designer and creative visual artist. She was born and raised in northwest Italy, growing up along the scenic Italian Riviera near Sanremo. She developed a strong passion for art, visual storytelling, and fashion from an early age, which guided her educational path after finishing high school.

To pursue her creative career, Confalonieri moved to Milan to attend the prestigious Istituto Europeo di Design (IED). She studied visual arts and graphic design from 2016 to 2019, completing her professional degree before joining major Italian media networks. Tennis also runs deep in her family roots.

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Her older sister, Valentine Confalonieri, competed as a professional tennis player on the ITF and WTA circuits and is married to Italian tennis professional Gianluca Mager. This deep connection to Italian tennis helped Veronica understand the demanding routine of life on the tour long before she began dating Musetti.

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Imago TENNIS : Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2025 – 1/2 Demi – Masters 1000 ATP, Tennis Herren – Monaco – 12/04/2025 Lorenzo Musetti ITA et sa compagne Veronica Confalonieri Monaco PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xChryslenexCaillaudx/xMCCCx

What is Veronica Confalonieri’s height and age?

Veronica Confalonieri has largely kept her personal life away from the public eye, so details about her early life remain limited. Her exact date of birth is not publicly known, but based on the fact that she graduated in 2019, she is likely in her late 20s.

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She stands at approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimeters). Her elegant style and natural presence make her a regular favorite for photographers whenever she attends major sports events and red-carpet galas.

Confalonieri was raised in a traditional Italian household shaped by Christian and Roman Catholic heritage. While she keeps her personal religious practices private, she and Musetti often celebrate traditional Italian holidays and family milestones with close relatives in Sanremo, Tuscany, and Monaco.

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How did Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri meet?

Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri first met through common circles in the Italian tennis community. Because Veronica’s sister Valentine was a touring tennis player married to Italian pro Gianluca Mager, Veronica spent plenty of time around Italian training centers, including the famous Sanremo Tennis Team academy where she occasionally played recreational tennis. Musetti, who trained closely with fellow Italian pros, crossed paths with Veronica during tennis events and social gatherings.

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The two struck up a close friendship that blossomed into romance in 2022. They officially went public with their relationship in December 2022 by sharing photos from a romantic vacation in the Maldives. Musetti posted pictures of the pair exploring beaches, riding jet skis, and enjoying private dinners by the water, confirming their relationship to sports fans around the world.

Since going public, Confalonieri has become a constant presence in Musetti’s player box. She has cheered him on during his deepest Grand Slam runs at Roland Garros, the US Open, and Wimbledon, as well as his run to the final at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Whenever Musetti wins big matches, he frequently heads straight to the stands to share a celebratory kiss and hug with Veronica.

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What does Veronica Confalonieri do for a living?

Veronica Confalonieri works professionally as a graphic designer and digital content creator. Since 2019, she has worked for Sky Italia, one of the leading television networks and entertainment companies in Europe, based in its Milan media hub. Her role involves creating visual assets, digital branding materials, and broadcast designs for various entertainment and sports programs.

In addition to her corporate design work at Sky Italia, Confalonieri takes on freelance visual design projects and collaborates with lifestyle brands. Her background in graphic arts allows her to work remotely, giving her the flexibility to balance her career in Milan with traveling alongside Musetti during long stretches of the international tennis calendar.

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Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri’s children

Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri started their family in late 2023 when they announced they were expecting their first baby. On March 15, 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a healthy baby boy named Ludovico. Musetti shared the news with his fans by posting a touching black-and-white hospital photo of his newborn son, captioned “Good morning world 🐥💙” in Italian.

Becoming a young father gave Musetti extra motivation on the tennis court. During the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Veronica and baby Ludovico frequently traveled with him on tour, sitting courtside at Wimbledon, the Olympic Games in Paris, and the US Open in New York City.

In May 2025, Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri revealed that their family was set to grow once again, announcing they were expecting their second child. The couple marked the news with a heartwarming black-and-white Instagram photo, showing Musetti and their son, Lorenzo, placing their hands on Confalonieri’s baby bump. They captioned the post in Italian, “The family is growing #4🩵.”

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Veronica Confalonieri’s Instagram

Veronica Confalonieri connects with tennis fans and followers through her primary Instagram account, @veronica_confalonieri. Her profile features a mix of behind-the-scenes glimpses into life on the ATP Tour, family moments with Musetti and their children, and artistic photography from her travels to destinations like Paris, Dubai, New York, and Monte Carlo.

She also maintains a professional profile on LinkedIn that highlights her design career with Sky Italia, and she frequently appears in shared videos and collaborative posts across Musetti’s official social channels on X and Facebook.

Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri have built one of the strongest and most grounded partnerships in modern tennis. Balancing a demanding sports career with professional design work and the joys of raising young children, they continue to inspire fans with their warmth, dedication, and shared family values.