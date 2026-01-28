Who Is Lorenzo Musetti’s Girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri? Do They Have Kids?

Ranked world number five and having just advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 Australian Open, where he is set to face Novak Djokovic, Lorenzo Musetti’s profile is rising both on and off the court. As his tennis career gains momentum, curiosity about his personal life has grown. In particular, fans are eager to learn more about the woman who has been a constant source of support throughout his journey.

That woman is Veronica Confalonieri. So who is she, and what role does she play in the life of Italy’s promising tennis sensation?

Who is Veronica Confalonieri, Lorenzo Musetti’s girlfriend?

Veronica Confalonieri tends to keep her personal life private, but her professional background is clearer. According to her Instagram bio, she is from Monaco. According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied at the Istituto Europeo di Design, which is top tier international network of private art and design schools. However, she graduated in 2019.

Since then, she has been working as a designer at Sky Italia, which is the leading satellite pay-TV operator in Italy.

Interestingly, Veronica has also tried her hand at tennis herself. In May 2020, she shared photos on Instagram of her playing at the Sanremo Tennis Team. Also, her older sister, Valentina Confalonieri, used to play tennis professionally.

How did Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri meet?

The exact details of how their relationship began are not publicly known but Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri officially went public in 2022 during a vacation in the Maldives. They shared black and white photos from the trip on Instagram.

Since that time Veronica has been a household figure at the matches. She can be regularly found in the stands cheering him on and giving a peek into their life on tour through her social media.

Do Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri have kids?

Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri aren’t married but their love is clear, and together they are raising two young boys.

In 2024, they welcomed their first son, Ludovico. A year later, in May 2025, they announced they were expecting their second child. Then, in November 2025, their second son, Leandro, was born. Interestingly, they support each other through this journey. As Veronica once said, “Lorenzo with Ludovico is very affectionate. He cares a lot about being a good dad, he also changes his diapers.”

Musetti has spoken about how meaningful parenthood has been for both of them: “Of course, at the beginning, it was a bit of destabilizing news, but not because I wasn’t happy, on the contrary… There are many things to think about with Veronica, a family base to create, a new couple structure, much more important than a wedding. A child is forever.”

Together, they balance career, family and love.

How does Veronica Confalonieri support Lorenzo Musetti’s tennis career?

Although Veronica has her own career, she has always been by Lorenzo Musetti’s side during his most important moments on the court. In June 2023, for example, she shared photos from the French Open, where Musetti had an impressive run, defeating Mikael Ymer, Alexander Shevchenko, and Cameron Norrie before falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

The next month, they went to Wimbledon. Then next year, at Wimbledon 2024, she brought their son Ludovico also to watch his father playing. And in September 2024, the little family went to New York City for the US Open.

She continued supporting Musetti throughout 2025, traveling with him to the Acapulco Open, BNP Paribas Open, and Miami Open. In April 2025 at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, she was snapped embracing and kissing Musetti after he defeated Alex de Minaur in the semis to advance to the final, which Veronica later shared on Instagram, ” what an emotion.”

How active is Veronica Confalonieri on social media?

Veronica Confalonerihas an active online presence, especially on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her life, her travels, moments with family and being a fan of Lorenzo Musetti. Shehas 32.4k Instagram followers and she often posts about her daily life and her time with her partner and children.

While she isn’t a huge celebrity influencer, she does have an active profile so fans can track her journey.