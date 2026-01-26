Who Is Madison Keys‘ Husband, Bjorn Fratangelo? Everything you need to know about her relationship

Madison Keys has become one of the top stars in American tennis, with a Grand Slam title and a powerful game that stands out on the tour. Behind her success is a strong partnership off the court. In November 2024, she married her longtime boyfriend, Bjorn Fratangelo, who is also a tennis pro.

While Keys grabs attention with her big forehands, Fratangelo has been a steady support in her corner. He has gone from player to husband and now coach. Their journey includes training together as juniors in Florida, supporting each other through injuries, and growing a close friendship into a lifelong bond. Now, as a married couple, they chase their tennis dreams side by side.

Who Is Madison Keys’ Husband, Bjorn Fratangelo?

Bjorn Fratangelo is a former American professional tennis player who has seamlessly transitioned into a coaching role for his wife. Born on July 19, 1993, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, tennis was written in the stars for him from day one. His father, Mario, was such a massive fan of the sport that he named his son after the legendary Swedish champion, Bjorn Borg.

Fratangelo grew up with a racquet in his hand, picking up the sport at age four. While he was born in Pittsburgh, he relocated to Naples, Florida, during high school to access better training facilities and a deeper pool of hitting partners. His dedication paid off early in his career. He attended Barron Collier High School online to focus on his tennis, a decision that bore fruit when he became a junior standout.

In 2011, Fratangelo made history by winning the French Open boys’ singles title, defeating Dominic Thiem in the final. This victory catapulted him to the No. 2 ranking in the world junior standings and signaled his readiness for the pro tour. He turned professional in 2012, embarking on a career that would eventually lead him to meet his future wife.

What nationality is Bjorn Fratangelo?

Bjorn Fratangelo is American. The 32-year-old was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States, representing the USA throughout his junior and professional career.

While he is American by nationality, he maintains a strong connection to his Pittsburgh roots. In interviews, he often speaks about his love for the city and its sports culture, making it a point to visit local spots like Primanti Bros. whenever he returns home. His background is one of hard work and grit, traits often associated with his hometown, which served him well during his years grinding on the ATP Challenger Tour.

How did Madison Keys meet Bjorn Fratangelo?

The love story between Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo began on the practice courts of Boca Raton, Florida.

Both athletes moved to Florida to pursue their tennis dreams. Madison arrived in 2005, and Bjorn followed in 2006. They trained at the same USTA facility and became part of the same tight-knit friend group. For years, they were just friends, navigating the grueling world of junior tennis together. Their paths continued to align when they both moved to Orlando, coincidentally living in the same apartment complex.

It wasn’t until 2017 that their relationship turned romantic. After over a decade of friendship, they officially started dating. They navigated the unique challenges of being a tennis couple, including long periods of travel and the pressures of competition. Though Keys was initially nervous, Fratangelo famously ‘wore her down’ to play mixed doubles with him at the 2021 US Open, an experience they ultimately bonded over.

After six years of dating, Fratangelo proposed in March 2023 in the most low-key, intimate way possible—at their home, just after Keys returned from a tournament in Dubai. He handed her a birthday present while they were sitting on the couch, which turned out to be an engagement ring.

What does Bjorn Fratangelo do for a living?

Bjorn Fratangelo is currently a professional tennis coach, primarily serving as the head coach for his wife, Madison Keys. Before stepping into the coaching box, he had a respectable playing career of his own.

Fratangelo reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 99 in 2016. He was a consistent presence on the ATP Challenger Tour, winning four titles, including a notable victory in Fairfield in 2018 that he described as one of the most emotional of his life. He was known for his solid baseline game and professionalism.

However, injuries, particularly a persistent foot issue, led him to retire from professional competition in 2023. His retirement opened the door for him to join Keys’ coaching team. Although he was initially hesitant to tell his fiancée what to do on the court, he joined her team in June 2023. The partnership yielded immediate results, with Keys reaching the semifinals of the US Open later that year and winning the 2025 Australian Open under his guidance. Keys has jokingly referred to him as the “Coach of the Year,” praising his ability to keep her calm and focused.

Bjorn Fratangelo’s Instagram

Bjorn Fratangelo maintains an active presence on Instagram under the handle @bjornfrat.

His social media is filled with tennis clips, travel photos, and personal moments with Madison. Since their wedding in November 2024, he has posted beautiful pictures from their ceremony at The Dunlin in South Carolina, often writing heartfelt messages about marrying his best friend. Fans can follow him for a behind-the-scenes look at life on tour and the couple’s adventures off the court.

Conclusion

Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo are forging a legacy together. From being two childhood friends training, they have now become husband and wife. Fratangelo guides Keys through the prime of her career. The training and her husband’s motivation helped Key lift the 2025 Australian Open Grand Slam Title.