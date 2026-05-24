Who Is Madison Keys’ Husband? Everything to Know About Bjorn Fratangelo

The 2026 season hasn’t been entirely smooth for Madison Keys. After her dream run to the 2025 Australian Open title, she returned to Melbourne this year as the defending champion — and with a target on her back. That title defense came to an abrupt end in the fourth round when her close friend and podcast co-host Jessica Pegula defeated her 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets. Still, Keys has never been one to dwell on losses for too long, especially with a strong support system waiting for her off the court.

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Who is Madison Keys’ husband, Bjorn Fratangelo?

Born on July 19, 1993, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Bjorn Fratangelo was introduced to tennis at an early age. His father, Mario, was such a fan of Swedish legend Bjorn Borg that he named his son after him. Fratangelo picked up a racket at just three years old and quickly developed into one of America’s top junior prospects.

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In 2011, at age 17, Fratangelo achieved a milestone no American boy had managed since John McEnroe in 1977 by winning the French Open boys’ singles title. He defeated future Grand Slam champion Dominic Thiem in the final, a victory that helped him rise to junior world No. 2.

Imago Madison Keys and husband Bjorg Frantangelo (Source: Instagram// @madisonkeys)

He turned pro the next year and had a solid run, peaking at world No. 99 in June 2016. Over a decade on tour, he banked over $1.6 million in prize money and grabbed four ATP Challenger titles. Respectable career. But his biggest win? That came off the court.

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What is Bjorn Fratangelo’s profession?

Today, Fratangelo isn’t chasing ranking points. He’s chasing wins for someone else. He retired post August 2023 and went straight into coaching. And can you guess who the player he is coaching is? His wife. He began coaching Keys that June, immediately after she crashed out in the second round of Roland Garros.

The transformation was incredible. What comes next year, Keys made it to the semi-finals of the US Open, the beginning of the fairy tale. Just six weeks after he and Keys married in November 2024, she won the season-opening tournament in Adelaide.

The big prize then? The 2025 Australian Open trophy, “I think it sort of began when we had a little bit more tennis talk in our relationship, sort of around the time I was finishing up with my career, ” Fratangelo said to reporters in Melbourne. That tennis talk eventually became a Grand Slam-winning coaching alliance.

How did Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo meet?

Their love story is a slow burn that started way back in 2006. They were just kids at a training facility in Boca Raton, Florida. Same group of friends. Same dream. For years, nothing happened. Just friends. Eventually, they both ended up in the same apartment complex in Orlando. Something clicked. In 2017, after more than a decade of friendship, they finally started dating.

The pandemic actually helped. “Being in quarantine together has really shown us that we don’t have to be doing something in particular to enjoy being together,” Keys told Tennis.com in 2020.

After six years together, Fratangelo proposed in March 2023. And get this, he did it on their couch. Just casually. Keys came back from a tournament in Dubai, handed her something, and dropped to one knee. “So now we have to keep the couch forever,” she joked. They got married in November 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina. Jessica Pegula, Sloane Stephens, and Taylor Townsend are all there.

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Do Bjorn Fratangelo and Madison Keys have children?

For now, it’s just the two of them with a mutual love for playing tennis. However, if you wish to follow all the events of their life, check out @bjornfrat on Instagram.

The clay court season is in full swing, and Keys appears dangerous already. Indeed, she recently beat Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah in Paris, 6-4, 6-1. Now she will move towards the French Open, having gathered some steam in the process. Having a great coach by her side who happens to be her husband, Keys looks likely to have a good run at Roland Garros.