Who Is Madison Keys’ Husband? Everything You Need to Know About Bjorn Fratangelo

Behind Madison Keys’ journey to becoming a Grand Slam champion is a relationship that has grown alongside her tennis career. What began as a romance eventually became a partnership both on and off the court, with Bjorn Fratangelo going from Keys’ boyfriend to her husband and coach. Their story is an intriguing one, from how the two first crossed paths to how their relationship evolved as they navigated the demands of professional tennis together.

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Fratangelo has been more than just a partner in Keys’ personal life. He has also become an important part of her professional journey, supporting her through the highs and lows of life on the WTA Tour. Now, with Keys preparing to return to the U.S. Open in 2026, fans are naturally curious about the man who has stood beside her through so much. Here’s everything to know about Bjorn Fratangelo and his relationship with Madison Keys.

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Who is Madison Keys’ husband, Bjorn Fratangelo?

Bjorn Fratangelo was born on July 19, 1993, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 33-year-old was actually named after the Swedish tennis legend Björn Borg. He currently acts as a tennis coach for his wife, Madison Keys. However, he is also a former player who once competed professionally. Fratangelo attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Plum, Pennsylvania, until the eighth grade. Afterward, he relocated to Naples, Florida, where he continued his education online at Barron Collier High School.

His passion for tennis was apparent at a young age, as was his wife, Madison Keys’. At the age of 4, he had already started playing tennis, and his father, Mario Fratangelo, was his coach in his early years. “I played a few sports growing up, but I when I was a youngster, I was really shy, and I kind of shied away from team sports, so tennis was the one that I gravitated toward the most, just because I was by myself,” he said in a 2019 interview.

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His life took a major turn when he won the 2011 French Open boys’ singles at the age of 17. After this, Fratangelo’s tennis career truly took off as he rose to No. 2 in the world junior tennis rankings.

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Imago Madison Keys and husband Bjorg Frantangelo (Source: Instagram// @madisonkeys)

What is Bjorn Fratangelo’s height and age?

Bjorn Fratangelo is 33 years old as of 2026 and was born in 1993. His height is reportedly exactly 6 feet ( 1.83 m). The Catholic tennis player became a professional in 2012 and had an interesting career, winning 4 ATP Challenger titles and 1 junior title over 11-12 years before retiring in 2023. Now, he’s a coach to his wife, Madison Keys.

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How did Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo meet?

The story behind the two meeting is rather fateful and endearing. Madison Keys moved to Florida to attend the Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton. As reported by HOLA, the two eventually met at the facility where they trained and became part of the same close-knit friend group and tennis circle. They were both roughly 10-13 years old when they first crossed each other’s paths and became friends.

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Later, they moved to Orlando one after another, and at one point they even shared an apartment. However, they didn’t officially start dating until the year 2017. Interestingly, this was also the year that Madison Keys reached the finals of the U.S Open. However, she was ultimately defeated by Sloane Stephens. Their relationship only matured afterward. When the pandemic hit in 2020, they had a lot of time to spend together and bond.

In 2021, they played their first mixed doubles together just for fun, and in 2023, the pair finally got engaged. Keys and Fratangelo eventually tied the knot in November 2024, turning a friendship that began in their childhood days of tennis into a lifelong partnership.

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Madison Keys’ husband later retired from his professional career. Now he coaches his wife to support her career. “I have the most supportive, best husband in the entire world, who didn’t even want to coach me,” Keys had said after winning her 2025 Australian Open title on Channel 9 TV. “And I was like, please, please come with me.” She explained that it took some “arm-twisting,” but her husband ended up being her coach, and he’s one of her pillars of support.

What does Bjorn Fratangelo do for a living?

Bjorn Fratangelo is his wife, Madison Keys’ full-time coach, as also listed by the Women’s Tennis Association. He has completely dedicated his time to training his wife for her matches after retiring from the sport as a player. As her coach, Madison Keys’ husband led her to victory at the 2025 Australian Open.

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This victory was hard-earned for the couple. After all, Keys has been a powerful player for ages, but she never quite won a Grand Slam title until 2025. It would not be an overstatement to say that her husband played a key role in her victory.

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Who are Bjorn Fratangelo’s parents?

Bjorn Fratangelo’s parents are named Mario and Pamela Fratangelo. His father was born in Italy and was raised there until the age of 10, after which his family moved to the United States of America. Mario Fratangelo was a huge fan of Bjorn Borg, even meeting him at an event, which ultimately influenced the name of their son. He was a massive fan of the sport as well, learning tennis and later teaching it to Bjorn.

His mother, Pam, has also been one of Bjorn Fratangelo’s biggest inspirations. She has supported him throughout his career and life. Ahead of his 2013 ITF Men’s Circuit tournament, he spoke with his mother on Mother’s Day. “She asked me if I had gotten her anything for Mother’s Day; I hadn’t gotten her anything yet,” he said in 2013, as per Trib. “I told her not to worry about anything, and that I would win the next tournament for her.”

He would later deliver on the promise by winning the tournament.

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Bjorn Fratangelo’s Net Worth in 2026

It’s difficult to say exactly what Bjorn Fratangelo’s net worth stands at in 2026. It is known that he earned $1,614,944 in total tennis prize money, according to the official ATP Tour website. However, aside from this, his other assets are unknown. One could estimate his net worth at $1.5-$2 million; however, there is simply not enough evidence to obtain an accurate estimate.

Bjorn Fratangelo’s Instagram

Madison Keys’ husband, Bjorn Fratangelo, has an official Instagram ID: @bjornfrat. He remains somewhat active on social media, mostly posting about tennis, his wife, family, and other day-to-day activities. His X page is @BjornFratangelo; however, he isn’t very active on the platform, and his last post was in 2024.