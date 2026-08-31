Who Is Mariano Navone? All About the Man Who Beat Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2026 First Round

Hard work never goes in vain, and Mariano Navone’s game against Novak Djokovic proved this. The World No. 49 from Argentina beat the 24-time Grand Slam champion in the very first round of the US Open, and this was the biggest upset that anyone could have thought of. But who is Mariano Navone?

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Who Is Mariano Navone?

At 25, Mariano Navone has become one of Argentina’s rising tennis players. Born in Nueve de Julio, he stands 5’10” and weighs 73kg. Navone plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand and builds his game from the baseline. And that is what helped him get that win against Novak Djokovic.

How Did Mariano Navone Beat Novak Djokovic at the US Open 2026?

Mariano Navone began the night by refusing to let Novak Djokovic settle into comfortable rallies. Djokovic opened with a 2-0 lead, but Navone recovered and pushed the set towards a tiebreak. The Argentine found deep balls, forcing Djokovic into longer exchanges before claiming the opener 7-6(5).

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Even then, Djokovic stayed composed and began finding openings as Navone continued making him work. The opening set showed just how comfortable Navone looked during long rallies against Djokovic.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with both players trading long rallies and holding firm. Djokovic created the difference late, breaking in the 11th game before serving out the set. Navone kept pressing, but Djokovic’s experience helped him manage those important points much better.

The Serbian carried that momentum into the third set, eventually taking it 6-4 after another battle. Navone had chances, but Djokovic found enough answers to move two sets ahead.

However, Djokovic’s physical problems became harder to ignore as the match moved deeper into the night.

He vomited during the contest and later dealt with cramps, back pain, and shoulder trouble. Djokovic moved two sets to one ahead, then broke in the fourth before Navone responded. Navone stayed patient, kept rallies moving, and won the fourth set 6-2 to force the game into a 5th set.

His consistency became more important as Djokovic struggled to maintain his earlier level.

The fifth set showed the difference between Navone’s steady level and Djokovic’s worsening physical condition.

Navone took control and dropped only 1 game, completing his 6-1 finish after 4 hours and 36 minutes. The victory was the biggest of Navone’s career, coming against a 24-time Grand Slam champion. Djokovic had never lost his US Open opening match, making Navone’s result more significant.

For Navone, the long night ended with the biggest win of his career so far.

What Is Mariano Navone’s Net Worth?

The available figures put Navone’s career tournament earnings above $3.3 million so far. That money comes from ATP events, Grand Slams, Challengers, and other tournaments.

The Total Net Worth of the Argentine does not have any verified sources.

Navone also earns through sponsorships, with Joma listing him among its sponsored tennis players. His Bucharest title added another important tournament payday during his breakthrough 2026 season.

After beating Djokovic, his earnings profile could grow further through deeper runs and stronger commercial interest. But no reliable public figures currently show exactly how much Navone earns through endorsements.

Who Are Mariano Navone’s Parents?

Mariano Navone’s parents, Luis Navone and Analía Vizzón, played an important role in his tennis journey. Luis competed in roller hockey while studying engineering after moving to La Plata during the 1980s. Analía, an accountant, also played tennis alongside basketball and cestoball during her younger years.

Both parents regularly took Mariano to the tennis club before he started playing at the age of 3.

As for his siblings, Navone has 2 older sisters, Lucía and Pilar, who played tennis too. The 3 siblings spent plenty of time together at Club Atlético Nueve de Julio growing up.

His family often travelled with him for junior tournaments across Buenos Aires Province during those early years. Even today, his parents continue to follow his matches closely, sharing every important moment with him.

What Is Mariano Navone’s Ethnicity and Nationality?

Mariano Navone was born in Argentina and is Argentine of Italian descent. He represents Argentina on the international stage.

What Is Next for Mariano Navone After Beating Novak Djokovic?

Navone now waits for either Stan Wawrinka or Matteo Berrettini in the 2nd round. Their opening-round match is scheduled for Monday, leaving Navone without a confirmed opponent yet.

Wawrinka brings US Open history, while Berrettini offers another difficult test on hard courts. Either player will face Navone after his longest night in New York so far.

The Djokovic victory should also help Navone’s ranking after entering New York at No. 49. He moved to No. 49 on August 31 after sitting at No. 44 the previous week. A deeper run would give him more points and get him higher in the table.

That makes his 2nd-round match important, even with the attention surrounding Djokovic’s defeat.

More importantly, Navone can carry confidence after beating Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, in 4 hours and 36 minutes. He recovered after trailing 2-1 and eventually won the final two sets. That comeback showed Navone could stay composed even when the match began flowing against him.