Who Is Marijana Veljovic? Meet Chair Umpire for Zverev vs. Shelton US Open 2026 Final

When Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton walk out to play the 2026 US Open final, the crowd will be focused on every swing. But the person sitting up in the tall chair keeping the whole match running is Marijana Veljovic. She is one of the most familiar umpires in tennis, known for staying relaxed when players get upset and making tough calls without second-guessing herself.

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Who Is Marijana Veljovic and Where Is She From?

Marijana Veljovic is a pro tennis chair umpire from Serbia. She was born in 1987 and loved tennis growing up. Instead of trying to become a touring player, she decided to get into officiating and learn the sport from the referee chair.

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Imago 2025-06-30 The Championships Wimbledon 2025 LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 30: Umpire Marijana Veljovic during Day One of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. Photo by Marleen Fouchier/BSR Agency London United Kingdom Content not available for redistribution in The Netherlands directly or indirectly through any third parties. Copyright: xBSRxAgencyx

She started out working smaller matches around Europe. Right from the start, players and organizers noticed how calm she was and how well she understood the rules. She moved up through the different testing levels, and in 2015, she earned her Gold Badge. That is the highest rank an umpire can get in international tennis. Veljovic has also spoken up many times about wanting more women in tennis officiating, encouraging young girls to try working as umpires.

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What Are Marijana Veljovic’s Biggest Matches and Career Achievements?

Over the last ten years, Veljovic has sat in the chair for many of the biggest matches in tennis. Her first huge Grand Slam final came at the 2018 Australian Open, where she worked the women’s championship match.

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A year later, she was picked for the 2019 Wimbledon women’s final on Centre Court, and she also worked the Fed Cup final that same season. Outside of the four Grand Slams, she has worked at three different Olympic Games, officiating matches in Rio in 2016, Tokyo in 2021, and Paris in 2024.

Tennis fans also remember her for how well she handles heated moments on court. In 2020 at the Australian Open, she stayed completely cool while giving Roger Federer a warning during a long five-set match. The next year in Melbourne, she stayed just as calm when Nick Kyrgios got upset over a broken net sensor. In both cases, she kept the players focused on playing tennis without letting the match get out of hand.

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Why Is Marijana Veljovic Chairing the Zverev vs. Shelton US Open 2026 Final?

The chair umpire has a lot of work to do during a tennis match. The umpire keeps track of the score, watches the serve clock, works with the electronic line system, and makes sure players follow conduct rules. If things get tense between points, the umpire has to step in and fix the problem.

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Grand Slam tournaments only pick their most experienced umpires for finals. The match between Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton will be very loud. Shelton is trying to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title since 2003, and Zverev is trying to grab his second major title of the year.

With over 23,000 fans packing into Arthur Ashe Stadium, tournament officials needed an umpire who does not get nervous in front of big crowds. Veljovic has a Gold Badge, more than ten years of experience, and a track record of handling high-pressure matches, which makes her a great choice to run the final.

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Marijana Veljovic has shown time and again that big stages do not rattle her. While Shelton and Zverev battle for the US Open trophy, fans can count on Veljovic to keep the final running smoothly from the first serve to match point.