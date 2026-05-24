Who Is Marta Kostyuk’s Husband? Everything to Know About George Kyzymenko

Marta Kostyuk is on an absolute tear right now. Just a few days ago, the Ukrainian star captured the biggest title of her career at the Madrid Open, stunning Mirra Andreeva in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5. She didn’t just win; she celebrated with a backflip and an emotional speech that left everyone in the stands wiping away tears. But the real story behind her success just might be waiting in the player’s box. From blowing kisses to keeping her afloat in her darkest moments, meet George Kyzymenko, the man who stole Marta’s heart before she could even hold a racket properly.

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Who is Marta Kostyuk’s husband, George Kyzymenko?

George Kyzymenko is a former Ukrainian tennis player and Marta Kostyuk’s biggest fan. Most athletes end up with someone who has no clue about their sport. That’s not the case here. George is a former professional tennis player himself. That shared background is the secret glue in their marriage; he knows when she needs a pep talk, a hug, or just silence.

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Imago Magda Linette Vs Marta Kostyuk – Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine competes in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, women s singles tennis match against Poland at the PreZero Arena in Gliwice, Poland, on April 10, 2026. Gliwice Poland PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMarcinxGolbax originalFilename:golba-magdalin260410_np22D.jpg

What is George Kyzymenko’s profession?

Now let’s focus on the man’s sphere of work. First of all, Kyzymenko was a professional tennis player who competed in singles and doubles on the ITF tour. Now that Kyzymenko is retired from playing tennis, he has become a coach. According to some reports, George was appointed as the new Fed Cup coach in Ukraine for the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup season. While Marta is winning a WTA 1000 title, George is planning something for the national team. And it’s true; he pays much attention to Marta’s work as well.

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How did Marta Kostyuk and George Kyzymenko meet?

Here’s the origin story. You can’t make this stuff up. Marta and George first met at a tennis club in Kyiv, Ukraine, when Marta was just four years old, and George was nine. Life pulled them apart. George moved to the U.S. for college, and Kostyuk went full-time pro. Then 2022 happened. They reconnected. After five months, George pulled off a masterfully understated proposal. He woke her up to “watch the sunrise” in Kyiv. Then he dropped to one knee. They got married in Cyprus on November 1, 2023.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marta Kostyuk • Марта Костюк (@martakostyuk) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Do George Kyzymenko and Marta Kostyuk have children?

As of 2026, the couple has no children. But they do have a four-legged baby, a pet dog. During Marta’s emotional victory speech in Madrid, the cameras cut to George holding onto that little fluffball for dear life. For now, it’s just the two of them (plus the pup) traveling the world, winning titles, and living out of suitcases.

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What are George Kyzymenko’s social media handles?

Here’s a pro tip: don’t expect to see George flexing on Instagram. While Marta often tags him, he keeps his accounts private. You can spot him on her Instagram stories during vacations, like that Maldives anniversary trip, but he’s deliberately staying out of the spotlight.

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What will the recently crowned Madrid champion do next? A backflip in Spain is the perfect follow-up for Marta’s clay-court win streak, which currently stands at a whopping 12 matches in a row. That kind of unstoppable momentum is definitely scary for everyone else. Next up is the French Open in Paris, the same Grand Slam where she was struggling through the qualifiers just a few years ago. If she maintains the level of her current performance with George relaxing court side with their dog, she might be the one to lift the trophy in June.