Who Is Marta Kostyuk’s Husband? Everything You Need to Know About George Kyzymenko

Marta Kostyuk has spent most of 2026 making tennis fans look twice. But if you have been watching her matches closely, you may have noticed another familiar face nearby. Her husband, George Kyzymenko, is often in her corner, quietly following the Ukrainian star’s journey from the player’s box.

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And there is a rather unusual twist to their story. George was not some stranger Marta met after making it big. She knew him when she was just four years old. The two eventually lost touch, found their way back to each other in 2022, and were married by the end of the following year.

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Who is Marta Kostyuk’s husband, George Kyzymenko?

George Kyzymenko is a Ukrainian former tennis player and trader who has largely stayed away from the celebrity spotlight. According to recent reports, he is five years older than Kostyuk and also grew up playing tennis.

Kyzymenko was born on January 31, 1997, in Uman, Ukraine, according to Ukrainian outlet Glavcom. He later moved to the United States to study, while Kostyuk continued on the professional tennis path.

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His educational background is considerably different from Marta’s background in sports. His LinkedIn profile lists a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wisconsin International University, Ukraine, followed by postgraduate study in business administration, management and operations at the National University of Physical Training and Sports in Kyiv.

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How did Marta Kostyuk and George Kyzymenko meet?

This is where the story gets almost too neat.

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Marta and George first met at a tennis club in Ukraine when they were children. Marta was only four, while George was nine. “I met my husband George when I was four years old, we were practicing in the same club in Ukraine,” Kostyuk explained.

But childhood familiarity did not immediately turn into romance. Their paths went in different directions. George eventually went to the U.S. to study, while Marta began building her professional tennis career.

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Then came October 2022.

Marta returned to Ukraine. George called her and asked her out, and suddenly the childhood tennis connection took on a very different meaning. “We weren’t really in contact, but when I went back to Ukraine in 2022 he called me for a date, and, yeah, that was it,” Kostyuk told Vogue.

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Five months later, George proposed.

The proposal itself was not exactly a grand Hollywood production. He simply suggested they get up early to watch the sunrise in Kyiv. Marta initially found it strange because he normally liked sleeping in. She went along with it, and while she was recording a video, George got down on one knee.

The couple announced their engagement on Marta’s Instagram in 2023 with a photo showing off her ring.

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When did Marta Kostyuk and George Kyzymenko get married?

Marta and George married on November 1, 2023, at Minthis Resort in Cyprus, surrounded by family, friends and members of the tennis world. The WTA confirmed the wedding at the time, noting that several of Kostyuk’s fellow players were among those celebrating with the couple.

And their wedding outfits were about as on-brand as you can get for a professional tennis player.

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Both wore custom designs from Wilson, Marta’s clothing sponsor. Her wedding dress was created with Wilson design chief Joelle Michaeloff and later inspired the tennis dress Kostyuk wore at Wimbledon.

George’s suit was also designed by Wilson, making the wedding a rather literal meeting point between their personal life and Marta’s tennis career.

What does George Kyzymenko do for a living?

George’s professional life has taken a sharp turn away from the tennis court.

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Recent reporting describes him as a full-time trader. He also has an entrepreneurial background. According to his professional profile and Town & Country, Kyzymenko co-founded Allatrack, an IT service consultancy. His LinkedIn profile currently lists Allatrack among his professional experience.

There is also a charitable side to his work with Marta. George is listed as one of the founders of the Marta Kostyuk Foundation, alongside Marta and her parents. The foundation focuses on supporting young people and Ukrainian communities through sport and other initiatives.

So while Marta spends her days worrying about forehands, rankings and Grand Slam draws, George’s working world is considerably more business-focused.

Is George Kyzymenko on Instagram?

George has kept a much lower social-media profile than his wife. Recent reports describe his accounts as private, while Marta regularly gives fans glimpses of him through her own Instagram.

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That has not stopped the couple from appearing together online. In fact, after Marta’s run to the 2026 French Open semifinals, she shared photos from a Paris getaway that included romantic moments with George, a dinner date and time with their dogs.

Marta’s Instagram remains the better place to catch the couple together: @martakostyuk.