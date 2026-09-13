Who Is Mischa Zverev? Everything to Know About Alexander Zverev’s Older Brother

Mischa Zverev is a familiar face to tennis fans around the world. Whenever cameras point toward Alexander Zverev’s player box during Grand Slam matches, his older brother is usually right there in the front row offering advice and cheering every point. But long before Alexander became an Olympic gold medalist and major champion, Mischa was carving out his own path on the pro tour.

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Who Is Mischa Zverev?

Mikhail “Mischa” Zverev is a former professional tennis player and the older brother of German tennis star Alexander Zverev. He was born on August 22, 1987, in Moscow, Russia.

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Even though Mischa was born in Russia, he represents Germany and holds German nationality. His family moved from Moscow to Germany in 1991, when he was just a toddler, seeking better coaching opportunities and sports facilities.

Growing up in a home where both parents were professional tennis players, Mischa started hitting tennis balls at just two years old. He grew up on practice courts across Germany, learning the game before he was even old enough for grade school.

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How Successful Was Mischa Zverev’s Tennis Career?

Mischa put together an impressive professional career that stood completely on its own merits. While most modern tennis players prefer to trade heavy shots from the baseline, Mischa became famous for playing a classic serve-and-volley style.

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As a left-handed player, he loved attacking the net behind his serve, putting constant pressure on his opponents with quick reflexes and clever volleys.

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Imago Mischa Zverev

He reached his career-high singles ranking of world number 25 in July 2017. His biggest moment on the Grand Slam stage came earlier that season at the 2017 Australian Open, where he made a thrilling run to the quarterfinals.

In the fourth round, Mischa pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the decade by beating then-world number one Andy Murray in four sets, breaking Murray’s serve eight times with relentless net play.

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Beyond his famous run in Melbourne, Mischa reached the third round at both Wimbledon and the US Open, and made the quarterfinals at big Masters 1000 tournaments in Shanghai and Rome.

He also won an ATP singles title at Eastbourne in 2018 and captured four ATP doubles trophies, often teaming up with his brother Alexander. Over his career, Mischa earned more than $5.7 million in total tournament prize money.

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What Happened to Mischa Zverev After He Retired?

Mischa officially retired from professional tennis in 2023 after dealing with several nagging injuries. Instead of walking away from the sport, he stayed on the tour by stepping into a full-time role on Alexander’s team. Today, he serves as Alexander’s coach, manager, and primary practice hitting partner.

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Having nearly twenty years of tour experience makes Mischa an invaluable member of the team. He knows what it feels like to deal with pressure on Arthur Ashe Stadium, how to handle bad losses, and how to stay fit through long seasons.

Beyond working on tennis strategy and hitting balls on the practice court, Mischa helps manage Alexander’s daily schedule, media appearances, and business partnerships. He also works as a television tennis commentator for Eurosport.

Who Are Mischa and Alexander Zverev’s Parents?

Mischa and Alexander are the sons of Alexander Zverev Sr. and Irina Zvereva. Both of their parents were professional tennis players in the former Soviet Union before turning to full-time coaching.

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In 1991, the parents moved the family from Russia to Germany so they could coach at local tennis clubs and give their children better athletic opportunities. Because their parents were on the court from morning until night, Mischa and Alexander spent their entire childhoods at the tennis club.

Their father worked on their physical stamina and match tactics, while their mother helped build their smooth technique and baseline strokes. That daily family routine gave both brothers the tools to succeed at the highest levels of the sport.

Is Mischa Zverev Married and Does He Have Children?

Yes, Mischa Zverev is married and has a family of his own. He married his longtime partner, Evgenia Zverev, in 2018.

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The couple has one child together, a son named Mischa Jr. While Mischa spends plenty of time traveling the world to support his brother at Grand Slam tournaments, he keeps his home life relatively private. He lives with his wife and son in Europe, making sure to balance his tennis work with quality family time at home.

What Is Mischa Zverev’s Relationship With Alexander Zverev?

Mischa and Alexander Zverev share a bond that goes well beyond being brothers. With nearly a 10-year age gap between them, Mischa was already competing professionally when Alexander was growing up and became an important mentor as his younger brother began making his way in tennis.

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Mischa has described their relationship as one in which he knows when to be a brother, a friend, or simply someone who gives Alexander advice. “I know when to be his brother, when to be his friend, when to give him some advice or just let him be,” Mischa said.

The support has always gone both ways. When Mischa was struggling with injuries and his ranking had fallen outside the world’s top 1,000, Alexander encouraged him to keep going. “It was my brother who said, ‘You can make it back, you can be top 100 again, be a great player,’” Mischa recalled. “I have to say thank you to him quite a lot.”

Mischa has also acknowledged how much Alexander pushed him during that difficult period, saying his younger brother “really pushed me” and made him work hard again.

Their relationship remains just as close today. Mischa has become an important part of Alexander’s team, offering advice and support as his younger brother continues to compete at the highest level. For the Zverev brothers, tennis has never simply been about rivalry. It has been another way for them to challenge, motivate, and support each other.