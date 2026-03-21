Who Is Moise Kouame? Meet 17-Year-Old ATP Star Ethnicity, Parents, Nationality, Girlfriend & Net Worth

A new star may have emerged at the 2026 Miami Open. At only 17 years of age, France’s Moise Kouame etched his name in history books. He secured the first ATP victory of his career by defeating the USA’s Zachary Svajda 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a grueling encounter. This qualified him for the Round of 64 and placed him on an elite list that features none other than Rafael Nadal.

Kouame not only became the first player born in 2009 to record an ATP victory but also the youngest winner of a Masters 1000 match since Nadal in Monte Carlo back in 2003. Only the Spaniard and Richard Gasquet have racked up Masters 1000 wins at a younger age than the French teenager since the format’s introduction. Having taken up tennis in early childhood, this was exactly the type of result that he would have been looking for.

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Who is Moise Kouame?

Kouame was born on March 6, 2009, in a suburb located in Paris called Sarcelles. Having turned 17 earlier this month, the teenager plays with a right-handed grip and a two-handed backhand. He had taken up tennis at the early age of five and soon joined Creps de Poitiers, which is an institution dedicated to high-level sports training.

At the age of 13, Kouame left home and joined the Justine Henin Academy in Belgium before training at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy. He was also a part of the Tennis Club du Perreux at one stage. While leaving home at his young age may have been incredibly tough for Kouame, he is now reaping the rewards of the hard work that he had done in the past.

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What are Moise Kouame’s Nationality and Ethnicity?

Kouame is a French tennis player and thus represents France at ATP Tour events. The youngster is of Ivorian descent through his father and Cameroonian descent through his mother, Suzanne Nsemba.

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Kouame has four elder siblings, including his brother Michael, who had a big impact on the youngster’s career. Michael was the one who introduced tennis to Moise, as he himself played the sport in college.

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Is Moise Kouame Dating Anyone?

As far as it is known, Kouame hasn’t shared his relationship status, so it is unknown if he currently has a girlfriend.

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He appears to be more focused on his playing career as of now and will be aiming to cause another major upset at the Miami Open as he takes on Czechia’s Jiri Lehecka in the Round of 64. The Frenchman will have an even harder time this time since the latter is the tournament’s 21st seed.

What is Moise Kouame’s Net Worth?

Kouame has earned at least $36,110 in prize money after beating Svajda at the Miami Open, more than he made all year. If he goes on to win his next matches of the competition and makes it to the Round of 16, the sum will increase to $105,720.

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Kouame had first come onto the radar earlier in February at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier. Still 16 at that time, the teenager went past the qualifiers to become the sixth-youngest player to reach an ATP main draw since 2000. Though his journey came to an end in the first round, he still took home $7,788 as the prize money. He also made it to the semi-finals of the Challenger tournament in Lille, earning $12,589 as a result.

Not to mention that he has already lifted two singles in the year so far. He first clinched victory at the M25 Hazebrouck in January before winning the M15 Bressuire. These results saw him not only earn a decent cash prize considering his age but also led to a surge in his rankings.

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He had risen to No. 397 in the ATP Rankings following his performance in Lille. Having earned a wildcard entry for the Miami Open, Kouame didn’t let the chance go to waste. The victory in the Round of 128 against Svajda saw him jump 66 spots and reach a new peak in the rankings as he ended up at No. 385. Just to highlight how impressive this feat is, Kouame is the youngest player present in the top 900.

Will Kouame continue to defy the odds at the Miami Open, or will he fall on the very next hurdle? Let us know your opinion in the comments!