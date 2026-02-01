Who Is Novak Djokovic’s Wife and Kids? All About 24-Time Grand Slam Champion’s Family

Novak Djokovic is all set to take down Carlos Alcaraz in the 2026 Australian Open final. With a narrow 5–4 edge over him already, Djokovic’s résumé looks stronger. However, before the match commences, let’s bring the spotlight to the driving force who has supported him over the years: Djokovic’s wife, Jelena Djokovic.

Who is Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic married Jelena Djokovic, who was born on June 17, 1986, in Serbia, to parents Miomir and Vera Ristic. She even has an older sister named Marija.

After completing her high school education, Jelena Djokovic studied business administration and management at Bocconi University in Milan, Italy. But that wasn’t an easy journey for her. Since childhood, finances were tight for her family, so when she got this chance, it was a dream-come-true moment for her.

She didn’t just stop at that, though. Jelena attended the International University of Monaco, where she earned her master’s degree in luxury goods and services in 2011.

“From the youngest age, I contemplated going to university abroad,” Jelena Djokovic said. “That entailed me being the very best student in elementary and high school in order to win scholarships. My parents were in no position financially to fund (my) education in a foreign country.”

Now, after years of hardship, she is the Global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which she co-founded with her husband, Novak Djokovic. Under her leadership, the foundation opened several preschools and raised funds through campaigns like Season of Giving.

How did Novak and Jelena meet?

Both Novak and Jelena Djokovic went to the same high school. But they officially started dating in 2005, which is two years after Novak turned professional and became a constant name in the tennis world. But there were many struggles, too.

The struggles of long-distance began when Jelena decided to attend university abroad in Milan, while Novak Djokovic was based in Monaco.

“Us getting together was like science fiction, almost,” Jelena Djokovic said. “I was a student barely getting by, and he was a very young tennis player who also had no money to spare on expensive trips. Airplanes were, at the time, something utterly out of our reach. We contrived and devised these plans on how to meet, how to make our relationship work.”

When Jelena graduated, both of them moved to Monte Carlo together, where she took a temporary job at an oil company. They made every effort to keep their relationship strong, even when distance came in their way. That finally led to their togetherness forever.

When did Novak and Jelena get married?

After years of dating, both of them got engaged in September 2013 and got married the next year on July 10, 2014. The moment felt more personal because it was days after Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final.

Their wedding took place at the Church of Saint Stephen, followed by a ceremony at the five-star Aman Sveti Stefan resort on Montenegro’s Adriatic coast.

That’s how their journey started, and now that two decades have passed, both still stand solid together.

What does Jelena Djokovic do for a living?

Jelena Djokovic is the co-founder and global CEO at the Novak Djokovic Foundation, but that’s not where her career actually started. She worked as an HR coordinator at Tamoil SAM in 2009. Then, in 2011, she founded the Monaco-based Jelena Ristic Consulting, which aimed at providing services such as brand identity development and digital marketing.

Additionally, she had a modeling gig. She was the face of lingerie and swimwear brand Figleaves. On top of that, she is the founder of Original Magazine, which aims to unite like-minded people. But through it all, her primary aim was always her foundation.

“I run our charity foundation that is focused on empowering families and future leaders of society by investing in quality early childhood education and development, which covers the period between the birth of a child all the way up to 8 years of age,” the 39-year-old said.

With all the career hustle, she is also a good mother.

Who are Novak Djokovic’s kids?

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Djokovic have two children together: Stefan Djokovic, their son, who was born in October 2014, and Tara Djokovic, who was born in September 2017. Their son has a deep interest in tennis, just like his father, but Novak never forced him to play.

On the other hand, their daughter prefers ballet and gymnastics. Jelena balances her work life while prioritizing her family, bringing their kids to Novak’s tournaments and sharing family time.

Does Jelena Djokovic have social media?

Jelena Djokovic does have a social media account, and she is pretty active on her Instagram under her handle @jelenadjokovicndf, where she mostly posts family moments together. She has 827k followers on her profile.

She also maintains her X account very well, where she mostly talks about meaningful insights and engages with the tennis community, too. She holds 158.8k followers on her X handle under the name @jelenadjokovic.

Her posts are either about her family and husband or related to her foundation. She has built a presence as a supportive figure for her family and community.

With that push, let’s wait and see if Novak Djokovic can win the match!