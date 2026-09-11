Who Is Sitting in Ben Shelton’s Player Box at the US Open 2026? His Team, Family & More 

There’s a lot more happening around Ben Shelton at the 2026 US Open than what unfolds between the lines. As the American continues his run in New York, familiar faces have been there for every big point, from his father and coach Bryan Shelton to girlfriend Trinity Rodman, who has made her presence felt in the stands. Behind them is a wider team helping Shelton navigate the pressure of a Grand Slam, including fitness coach Gabriel Echevarria.

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Who is Sitting in Ben Shelton’s Player Box at the US Open 2026?

As reported by Yahoo Sports, Shelton’s support system at Flushing Meadows includes his father Bryan, mother Lisa, sister Emma, girlfriend Trinity Rodman, and members of his professional team.

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Bryan sits in the coaching box and handles the tactical side of Shelton’s matches. Lisa and Emma have also been familiar faces at his biggest tournaments. Rodman, meanwhile, has drawn plenty of attention for her enthusiastic reactions and bold outfits.

The exact group can change from match to match because of travel and work commitments. Emma, for instance, has a full-time role at Morgan Stanley and could not attend every session. Still, she has remained one of Shelton’s most important supporters. After his late-night quarterfinal win over Carlos Alcaraz, Shelton even asked their employers to give Emma and his best friend a day off.

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“I’m just hoping that my best friend and my sister over there don’t have to be at work at 6 a.m., in three hours,” Shelton said after the win. “It would be huge if their employers could give them the day off today.”

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Who is Ben Shelton’s coach, Bryan Shelton?

Bryan Shelton is not just Ben’s father. He is a former professional tennis player and one of the most accomplished coaches in American college tennis.

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Born on December 22, 1965, in Huntsville, Alabama, Bryan played college tennis at Georgia Tech. He reached No. 55 in the ATP singles rankings and No. 52 in doubles during his professional career. He retired from the tour after the 1997 US Open.

Bryan later coached the Georgia Tech women’s team from 2000 to 2012. He led the Yellow Jackets to the 2007 NCAA national title. He then took charge of the Florida men’s program, where he coached from 2012 until his June 2023 resignation.

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At Florida, Bryan guided the Gators to their first NCAA team championship in 2021. He also coached Ben to the 2022 NCAA singles title. His achievements made him the first Division I tennis coach to win national team championships in both men’s and women’s tennis.

Ben played under his father in Florida before turning professional. Bryan later became Ben’s full-time coach, giving the pair a unique working relationship that combines family history with elite-level tennis experience.

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The University of Florida credits Bryan with a 211-83 record during his time as the men’s head coach. He also won multiple SEC Coach of the Year awards and led the program to several conference titles.

Who is Emma Shelton, Ben Shelton’s sister?

Emma Shelton is Ben’s older sister and a former college tennis player. Born in 2001 and raised in Gainesville, Florida, she trained under Bryan alongside her younger brother.

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Emma was a standout at Buchholz High School. She won the Gainesville Sun Player of the Year award three times and ranked among Florida’s top under-18 players. She later played college tennis at the University of South Carolina before transferring to the University of Florida in 2021.

At Florida, Emma won multiple singles and doubles matches and reached No. 84 in the ITA singles rankings in 2021. She graduated with a degree in business administration in May 2023. She also earned a finance degree from South Carolina.

Emma began working at Morgan Stanley in January 2024 and was promoted to an alternative investments specialist in 2026. That job sometimes limits her ability to travel with Ben, but she has still attended several major tournaments.

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At Wimbledon in 2025, Ben called Emma his “lucky charm” after she watched each of his matches during the tournament.

“She’s been here for every match that I’ve played at this tournament so far. She’s been the lucky charm,” Shelton said.

Ben later shared an Instagram Story of Emma celebrating in a hotel room and added, “Shout out Morgan Stanley!”

Is Trinity Rodman sitting in Ben Shelton’s Player Box?

Yes. Trinity Rodman has been one of the most visible supporters in Shelton’s player box during the 2026 US Open.

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Rodman is an Olympic gold medalist and a forward for the United States women’s national team and the Washington Spirit. Her own soccer career keeps her schedule busy, but she has still made time to attend Shelton’s matches in New York.

Her presence became a major talking point during the tournament. Cameras caught her celebrating loudly from the stands, and she also attracted attention for a custom cropped shirt that read, “I LOVE MY BOYFRIEND.” She was also spotted with tennis-themed nail art featuring Shelton’s initials.

The couple confirmed their relationship publicly in March 2025. Shelton shared an Instagram carousel that included a photo of Rodman kissing him on the cheek in an elevator. His caption read:

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“I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak.”

Rodman followed with her own post. The photo showed her looking up at Shelton, whose face was partly hidden by his cap. Her caption was simple:

“Dibs 🤭”

ESPN’s relationship timeline confirms both posts and identifies them as the couple’s public Instagram debut.

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Rodman also supported Shelton during his breakthrough 2025 season. She attended his BMW Open semifinal in Munich in April 2025, which marked her first reported appearance in his player box.

After Shelton defeated Alcaraz in the 2026 US Open quarterfinals, Rodman shared a short message on Instagram that read, “My world.” She was present for the historic win, which ended at 3:33 a.m.

Who else is part of Ben Shelton’s support team?

Gabriel Echevarria is another important member of Shelton’s team. He works as the player’s fitness coach and trainer, focusing on movement, explosive power, plyometrics, and match conditioning.

His work suits Shelton’s aggressive style. Shelton relies on a powerful serve, quick court coverage, and explosive movement, so Echevarria’s training helps him handle the physical demands of long matches.

Shelton’s own words after his Alcaraz victory summed up the importance of the people around him:

“For me it’s always about the people in the crowd. Whether it’s my coaches, my team over there, my friends and family over here, or the city of New York tonight that showed up until 3 a.m. with ‘USA’ chants until the very end, that was what kept me going and that was what got me the win tonight.”

The wider group also includes Shelton’s coaches, close friends, and family members who travel to selected tournaments. Bryan remains the central figure in the coaching box, while Lisa, Emma, Rodman, and Shelton’s friends provide support from the player area.