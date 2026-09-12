Who Is Sitting in Elena Rybakina’s Player Box at the US Open 2026 Final? Team, Coach & Family

Elena Rybakina is through to the 2026 US Open final, with her run in New York also securing her place at the top of the WTA rankings. Known for her calm, composed presence on court, Rybakina tends to let her tennis do the talking. But there is a much more animated group supporting her from the stands. From her coaches and trainers to her family, here’s a closer look at the people in Rybakina’s player box at the US Open.

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Who is sitting in Elena Rybakina’s player box at the US Open 2026?

Elena Rybakina has a small, trusted group of people watching her matches from the box. You can divide the group into her coaching team, her fitness crew, and her family.

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As reported by Town & Country, her main coaching staff in the box includes her longtime coach, Stefano Vukov, and assistant coach, Stanislav Khmarskyi. British tennis player Adam Jones also sits with them as her hitting partner for practice sessions.

Her health and fitness team includes her physiotherapist, Stefan Duell, and her fitness trainer, Aldo Chiari. Her manager, Nicholas Tzekos, is also there to handle her business off the court.

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The main family member sitting in the box is her older sister, Anna Rybakina, who travels with Elena to keep her relaxed between matches.

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Who is Elena Rybakina’s coach at the US Open 2026?

Stefano Vukov is Elena Rybakina’s head coach at the 2026 US Open. The Croatian coach has been the most important guide for her tennis career, working with her since early 2019 when she was still ranked outside the top 200.

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Under Vukov, Rybakina developed her huge serve and won Wimbledon in 2022. Vukov even got a tattoo of her name on his arm to honor a bet they made before that final.

The two took a short break from working together in late 2024, and Vukov had to deal with a tour suspension that was overturned in August 2025. Once he returned to her box, Rybakina went right back to winning big matches. In 2026, he coached her to the Australian Open title, a trophy in Stuttgart, and her run to the world number one spot in New York.

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Who else is part of Elena Rybakina’s coaching and support team?

Stanislav Khmarskyi works as an assistant coach for Rybakina. He joined her team in 2025 after coaching Grand Slam winner Jelena Ostapenko, giving Rybakina another experienced tennis mind during practices.

Stefan Duell is her full-time physiotherapist. He travels with her to every tournament, stretches her muscles, helps her warm up, and treats small injuries so she can stay healthy through long matches.

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Aldo Chiari is her fitness trainer from Italy. He joined the team in 2025 to build up her strength and stamina, which helped her win the 2025 WTA Finals and stay fresh during two-week Grand Slam events.

Adam Jones is her practice hitting partner. The British tennis player gets on the court before matches and hits heavy balls back and forth with Rybakina, so her timing is ready to go.

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Nicholas Tzekos is her business manager from London. He takes care of her travel plans, schedule, and brand deals so Rybakina only has to worry about playing tennis.

Is Elena Rybakina’s sister Ann in her player box?

Yes, Elena’s older sister, Anna Rybakina, is a regular face in the player box. Anna is three years older than Elena and often travels with her on the tour.

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The two sisters grew up together in Moscow, skating and doing gymnastics as kids before Elena picked up a tennis racket. Elena often says that Anna brings great energy to the team. When a match gets tough or stressful, having Anna around gives Elena someone familiar to talk to and share laughs with away from the courts.

Who are Elena Rybakina’s other supporters at the US Open 2026 final?

Nicholas Tzekos is one of the clearest faces to spot in the box, aside from the coaches. As her manager, he sits near the front row to cheer her on and make sure everything runs smoothly behind the scenes.

Elena’s parents, Andrey and Ekaterina, do not usually sit in her player box. Her father, who first taught her to play tennis when she was six years old, has said he gets way too nervous watching her play live in the stadium. Instead, her parents watch her matches on TV back home in Moscow and talk with her on the phone after she walks off the court.

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Elena Rybakina has surrounded herself with people she has known and trusted for years. With coach Stefano Vukov guiding her game, a hard-working training crew in her corner, and her sister Anna cheering her on, Rybakina has the perfect team behind her in the US Open final.