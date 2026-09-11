Who Is Sitting in Frances Tiafoe’s Player Box at the US Open 2026? Meet His Team & Supporters

Frances Tiafoe’s player box is rarely a quiet place. There is family, his coaching crew, Ayan Broomfield, and a few familiar faces who can turn up when Big Foe gets deep into a tournament. At the 2026 US Open, that group has plenty to talk about after Tiafoe knocked out Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round and reached the quarterfinals.

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So, who are the people behind the scenes and in the stands for Tiafoe? Here is a closer look at the faces who make up his support system.

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Who is sitting in Frances Tiafoe’s player box at the US Open 2026?

As reported by Yahoo Sports, Tiafoe’s 2026 US Open support group includes girlfriend Ayan Broomfield, head coach Dr. Mark Kovacs, hitting partner and assistant coach Brian Kubik, fitness coach T.C. Costello and agent Jill Smoller.

Athlon Sports also lists friends and broader supporters, such as Hailey Baptiste and Jack Paul McClinton III, among those who have appeared around his box. Broomfield has been one of the most familiar faces beside Tiafoe at major tournaments. She was also seen supporting him during his 2026 US Open run.

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His family remains part of that circle too. His parents, Alphina and Frances Tiafoe Sr., and twin brother Franklin have supported his tennis career from his junior days.

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Imago Frances Tiafoe during his second round match Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 3, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 02 Jul 2025London The All England Lawn Tennis and United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xJamesxMarsh/Shutterstockx 15381942cd

Who is Frances Tiafoe’s coach and part of his 2026 team?

Dr. Mark Kovacs is Tiafoe’s current head coach. Tiafoe made major changes to his team after the 2025 season, bringing Kovacs into the setup. Kovacs had already known Tiafoe since the American was 12 through the USTA’s sports science program.

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The partnership has produced a strong 2026 season. Tiafoe won his first ATP 500 title in Halle and reached the Cincinnati Masters final before the US Open.

Brian Kubik, formerly Brian Cernoch, is another key member of the team. The former North Carolina player works as Tiafoe’s hitting partner and assistant coach.

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Kubik also shared a team photo after Tiafoe’s Halle title with the caption:

“The people’s champ in Halle. Let’s keep pushing brother”

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T.C. Costello handles Tiafoe’s strength and conditioning. He first met the American at the Junior Tennis Champions Center and later became his fitness coach.

Jill Smoller, who has represented Tiafoe since April 2022, is his agent and another familiar face around his box. She also represents Serena Williams.

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Is Ayan Broomfield sitting in Frances Tiafoe’s player box?

Yes. Ayan Broomfield is Tiafoe’s longtime girlfriend and a regular presence in his player box, including during his 2026 US Open campaign.

The Canadian former tennis player began dating Tiafoe in 2015. She won the 2019 NCAA women’s doubles championship with UCLA and later served as a tennis double for Venus Williams in King Richard.

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Broomfield has described just how emotional their player-box routine can get. She told Town & Country:

“I sit beside his mom, we’re both kind of a mess in the box and we feed off each other.”

Tiafoe has also spoken about her importance in his life, calling a strong woman in his corner critical to his career and personal life.

An older Instagram post from Tiafoe shows the couple together in Boca. His caption called it a “Great week in boca” and said he had an “amazing time” with Broomfield.

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Broomfield also posted about her King Richard experience, writing:

“I had so much fun shooting the tennis scenes as @venuswilliams for the new movie @kingrichardfilm!”

Who else supports Frances Tiafoe during the US Open?

Tiafoe’s wider support network includes Franklin Tiafoe, Hailey Baptiste, Jack Paul McClinton III and Kenny Jones.

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Franklin is Frances’ twin brother, a former tennis player and now a coach. He has regularly supported Frances at tournaments.

Baptiste is another longtime connection from the Washington, D.C., tennis scene. She trained with Tiafoe at JTCC, and he has called her his “little sis.”

McClinton, a former basketball player, is regularly seated in Tiafoe’s box, although his exact role within the team is not publicly defined. His Instagram post from Arthur Ashe Stadium carried the caption:

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“On the floor. @usopen #onthefloor #overtime #foenam”

Kenny Jones works as Tiafoe’s security and sometimes sits in the box. Jones also shared a photo with Tiafoe from Houston with the caption:

“We here Houston @mensclaycourt @bigfoe1998”

Celebrity guests can also appear. Boris Kodjoe was spotted in Tiafoe’s box at the 2024 US Open, according to Town & Country.

Tiafoe has since pushed his 2026 run even further. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, then came back from two sets down against Alex Michelsen to reach his third US Open semifinal.