Who Is the Chair Umpire for the Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev Wimbledon 2026 Men’s Singles Final? Meet Eva Asderaki-Moore

While the whole world’s attention will be on the Center Court as Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev battle it out for the Wimbledon crown, it will be up to veteran chair umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore to fulfill the officiating duties and make sure the match takes place smoothly.

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Who is Eva Asderaki-Moore, the chair umpire for the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles final?

One of the veterans in the Chair umpire circuit, Eva Asderaki-Moore, will be officiating the high-profile Wimbledon final between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. Moore has been a trailblazer in her home country of Greece, being the only Greek woman to reach the highest tier of chair umpires in the sport.

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Officiating the 2015 US Open final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Moore broke a ceiling for women chair umpires by becoming the first female umpire to oversee a men’s final at a Major. This year’s Wimbledon final will be the first men’s final she has officiated at SW19 in her career. Her rise to the top tier of chair umpires was meteoric, as she earned the ITF gold badge status in 2007, which was only seven years after she had started her role as a chair umpire in 2000.

Which major tennis matches and tournaments has Eva Asderaki-Moore officiated before the Wimbledon 2026 final?

Moore’s resume is stacked as she has officiated in several Major finals covering both men’s and women’s tennis. One of her early matches that helped her gain a reputation was the 2011 US Open final between Serena Williams and Samantha Stosur, where the Greek chair umpire put her foot down by issuing a hindrance violation to the home favorite, Williams. She had some marquee moments at the US Open, including officiating the 2024 men’s singles final between Sinner and Taylor Fritz, a role she had previously held in 2015.

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As far as modern classics go, Moore was at the French Open final between Sinner and Alcaraz last year, a match that was historic as the Spaniard saved three match points to win the title. Even though this is her first men’s final at SW19, she has officiated a couple of women’s singles finals at SW19 back in 2013 and 2017, while also being the umpire for the women’s final at the Australian Open back in 2020.

Why was Eva Asderaki-Moore chosen to officiate the Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev Wimbledon final?

Choosing the chair umpire for the men’s final at SW19 is one of the prestigious assignments for any chair umpire, and Moore has the pedigree to handle the high-pressure match, given her experience at multiple Grand Slam finals. She was also in action in some of the early-round matches in the first week, where her performance was evaluated, which helped determine her selection for the marquee clash.

The gold badge credentials are another factor that favored Moore in officiating the final, as there are roughly 40 chair umpires in that category currently. Getting to the gold badge level is no mean feat, as umpires must attend ITF schools under the official certification programs, which involve a gradual progression from a white badge to a gold badge, with the bronze and silver badges as intermediary levels.