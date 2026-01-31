Who Is Tom Sweeney? Meet Chair Umpire for Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina at Australian Open 2026 Women’s Final

The women’s final at the Australian Open is finally here, and there’s a little bit of history riding on it. Elena Rybakina is doing everything she can to avoid a repeat of what happened three years ago, when she faced Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 final and watched the Belarusian storm back from a set down to grab her first Melbourne title.

Now they’re back on the same stage, both bringing that big power-hitting game, and the stakes feel even bigger. If Sabalenka takes down Rybakina again, she’ll walk away with her third Australian Open trophy in just four years. But if Rybakina flips the script, she’ll finally claim her first title in Melbourne.

It’s a huge showdown unfolding inside Rod Laver Arena, with a massive $4,150,000 prize purse on the line, not to mention all those valuable ranking points. With that much at stake, you definitely want everything running smoothly, which means having the right person in the chair. So who’s the chair umpire of Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina finals? It’s none other than Tom Sweeney.

Who is Tom Sweeney and what is his background as a chair umpire?

Australian chair umpire Tom Sweeney’s journey into officiating actually started in a pretty simple, hometown way. Back in 2016, when an ITF event rolled into Benalla, Victoria, the tournament needed local line umpires. He stepped in to help out, and somewhere along the way, that one opportunity sparked a real passion for officiating. What began as lending a hand at a local event slowly turned into something much bigger for the now 41-year-old.

From there, Sweeney worked his way up and eventually found himself traveling the international tennis tour. And over time, officiating didn’t just become a side gig for him, it became a full-on career.

And honestly, with someone like him in the chair, you know things are going to run smoothly. He’s got years of experience under his belt, and it shows. By the Australian summer of 2025, Tom had already officiated at 55 Grand Slams, including 23 Australian Opens, 8 French Opens, 14 Wimbledons, and 10 US Opens, along with three Olympics in Rio, Tokyo, and Paris, the London Paralympics, the Delhi Commonwealth Games, and 28 Davis/BJCK Cup ties. That’s a résumé most officials can only dream about.

Melbourne, in particular, has become very familiar territory for him. At the Australian Open, he took the chair for the 2023 Women’s Singles Final and has also worked eight doubles finals. Since 2019, he’s been a Chair Umpire on the WTA Tour as well, making him a steady, trusted presence whenever the pressure is at its highest.

