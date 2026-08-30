Who Is Tommy Paul’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About  Paige Lorenze

Tommy Paul has established himself as one of America’s leading tennis stars, with his career defined by steady progress and impressive performances on the ATP Tour. But away from the baseline, there is another part of his life that has captured fans’ attention. His relationship, family ties, and life beyond tennis offer a closer look at the person behind the American tennis star.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Tommy Paul’s wife, Paige Lorenze?

Paige Elizabeth Lorenze was born on January 26, 1998, in Boston. She spent her childhood between Connecticut and Vermont. Lorenze attended Burke Mountain Academy, graduating in 2016. The school supported her serious ambitions in downhill skiing.

ADVERTISEMENT

She later moved to New York for college. Lorenze studied at The New School’s Parsons School of Design. Her degree focused on media studies and social change. She also completed a minor in design studies. She graduated in 2021.

Her skiing background shaped much of her personality. She trained competitively before eventually leaving ski racing. That experience later helped her understand Paul’s demanding sports career. Today, she is also known as Paige Paul. She changed her Instagram name following their July 2026 wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago The Burberry Summer 2026 Show in London, UK – 22 Sept 2025 Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze attend the Burberry Summer 2026 Show held at the Perks Field, Orme Square. London United Kingdom Copyright: xMarioxMitsisx/xSOPAxImagesx MarioMitsis_LFWBurberry_Tommy Paul, Paige Lorenze-390822

What is Paige Lorenze’s height and age?

Paige Lorenze is 28 years old as of August 2026. She stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall. In everyday terms, she is about 170 centimeters tall. Her athletic background includes years of competitive downhill skiing. That training remains part of her active lifestyle today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lorenze’s religious beliefs aren’t clearly confirmed through reliable sources. Some biography websites describe her as Christian. However, she hasn’t publicly established that faith herself. Therefore, Christianity shouldn’t be treated as a confirmed personal detail.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze meet?

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze first connected through Instagram in 2022. Paul began liking several of Lorenze’s posts that summer. She eventually decided to send him a direct message. They exchanged phone numbers and planned their first meeting. That meeting happened during the 2022 US Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul invited Lorenze to watch one of his matches. The setting was New York, with tennis happening everywhere around them. She later remembered feeling nervous watching him play. She even wondered why she suddenly cared so much about him.

Their connection moved quickly after that first meeting. They began dating in September 2022. By October, they had made their relationship public. Paul shared Lorenze in an Instagram carousel, confirming their romance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three years later, Paul proposed in Nantucket. Lorenze had spent childhood summers there with her grandparents. The location therefore carried deep personal meaning for her. Paul later surprised her at a cottage overlooking the water.

ADVERTISEMENT

They married on July 14, 2026, at Old Westbury Gardens in Nassau County, N.Y. She wore a custom Carolina Herrera gown, while he wore a Burberry suit.

What does Paige Lorenze do for a living?

Paige Lorenze works as an entrepreneur, creator, and creative director. Her biggest business is Dairy Boy, a lifestyle brand she founded. The company sells clothing, accessories, and other lifestyle products. Its style draws heavily from the American countryside and classic fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lorenze also creates fashion, travel, beauty, and lifestyle content. Her social audience has grown into the millions. Forbes reported nearly two million followers across her platforms. Dairy Boy has expanded alongside that growing digital audience.

Her role now goes beyond simply promoting products online. Lorenze works as Dairy Boy’s founder and creative director. She has also developed a home-focused brand called American Charm. Her business career continues alongside her life supporting Paul’s tennis career.

Do Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze have children?

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze don’t have children together. There are also no reliable reports confirming that either has children from previous relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paige Lorenze’s Instagram account

Paige Lorenze’s Instagram account is @paigepaul. Following her wedding, the account began using the name Paige Paul. Her Instagram remains her biggest public platform. She shares fashion, travel, business, tennis, and everyday lifestyle content.

Paige Lorenze’s story extends well beyond being Tommy Paul’s wife. She built a career through skiing, social media, fashion, and entrepreneurship. However, today, Lorenze balances marriage with running her growing lifestyle business. Paul continues chasing success on the tennis court. Their lives remain closely connected through sport, travel, business, and shared interests.