Who Is Venus Williams’ Husband? All About Model Andrea Preti

Venus Williams isn’t done yet. Let’s get that straight right away. At 45 years old, she’s still grinding, and her 2026 campaign has been a reminder that some legends just refuse to fade quietly. But while she’s out there chasing down drop shots, there’s someone in her corner who means more than any coaching tip or physio session. That’s her husband, Andrea Preti. Here’s everything you need to know about the man who stole the tennis icon’s heart.

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Who is Venus Williams’ husband, Andrea Preti?

Andrea Preti isn’t a tennis player. He’s not a coach. Not a broadcaster. He is a Danish/Italian actor, model, producer, and writer; he is that outstanding all-round creative persona, a one-man entertainment enterprise. He was born in Copenhagen on 6 June 1988; he has a Danish mother and an Italian father.

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Later, he moved to Italy when he was young and fell into the fashion industry. But he didn’t stop. Preti went to New York City and the Susan Batson Academy to hone his skills as an actor. He’s also a writer and director of short films. One More Day is a company in which he is an investor.

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What is Andrea Preti’s profession?

So what does Andrea Preti actually do for a living? A lot, honestly. Preti first made a name as a high-fashion model, walking for major European luxury brands. But modeling gets boring if that’s all you do, so he pivoted to acting. He’s shown up in Italian TV series like Un Professore (that’s “A Professor” for those of us who don’t speak Italian) and the 2023 film Temptation. On top of all that, he’s produced projects too. The man clearly doesn’t like sitting still.

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How did Venus Williams and Andrea Preti meet?

Here’s where it gets good. They didn’t meet at a tennis tournament or a boring charity gala. It happened at Milan Fashion Week in 2024, specifically at a Gucci show. Venus later told Vogue that she was actually supposed to be in Lake Como with her sisters that day, but she changed her plans at the last minute. Preti was there too, tired from his own schedule, but fate had other ideas. “We met at the Gucci show,” Venus said. “Neither of us was planning on being there.”

A kind of random luck you can’t write. They started texting. They planned a few quiet dates in London. By July 2024, paparazzi caught them vacationing on a boat in Nerano, Italy. And before anyone could blink, they were serious. Real serious.

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Do Andrea Preti and Venus Williams have children?

No, not as of 2026. This couple hasn’t had any offspring yet. It seems that Venus and Andrea are absolutely content to just concentrate on their respective careers and enjoy each other’s company. She is still an athlete, while he is an actor and model.

What are Andrea Preti’s social media handles?

Want to keep tabs on Venus’s better half? You can find Andrea Preti on Instagram at @andreapreti88. He’s not the type to post 15 stories a day, but he does share occasional behind-the-scenes looks with acting gigs, photo shoots, and the rare sweet shot with Venus. He doesn’t seem to have a public Twitter or Facebook account, so Instagram is the best bet.

With Andrea cheering her on, Venus is looking ahead. Her 2026 season started with a loss to Magda Linette in Auckland, not ideal, but also not the end of the world. Venus has wildcard entries lined up for some big tournaments, and if history tells us anything, her eyes are always on Wimbledon. That grass suits her game. Even at 45, she’s a scary opponent when she gets rolling. And with Preti’s support in her corner? Don’t be shocked if there’s one more magical Wimbledon run left in those legs.