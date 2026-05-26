Who Is Victoria Mboko’s Coach? Nathalie Tauziat’s Net Worth, Husband, Parents, & Contract

Nathalie Tauziat may be remembered for her remarkable run to a Wimbledon final, but her story goes far beyond the tennis court. From building an impressive career in professional tennis to mentoring rising stars behind the scenes, the former French star has continued to leave a lasting mark on the sport. But how much do you really know about her life, family, coaching journey, and success away from the spotlight?

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Who is Nathalie Tauziat?

Nathalie Tauziat is a former French professional tennis player and respected coach who remains a highly influential figure in women’s tennis. Born Nathalie Tauziat on October 17, 1967, in Bangui, Central African Republic, she moved to France as a child and later built one of the most successful careers in French tennis history.

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Tauziat turned professional in 1984 and became known for her intelligent all-court game, sharp net play, and tactical discipline. She reached a career-high ranking of World No. 3 in both singles and doubles and won 8 WTA singles titles and 25 WTA doubles titles during her career. Her biggest achievement came at the 1998 Wimbledon Championships, where she finished runner-up, becoming the first Frenchwoman in decades to reach the final at the prestigious tournament.

In tennis circles, Tauziat is widely respected for her experience, calm presence, and ability to develop young talent. After retirement, she transitioned successfully into coaching, working with players such as Bianca Andreescu, Eugenie Bouchard, Harmony Tan, and Marion Bartoli.

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Currently, she is associated with and has been coaching rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko, playing a major role in the teenager’s rapid rise on the WTA Tour.

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Who is Nathalie Tauziat’s husband?

Nathalie Tauziat has kept much of her personal life away from the public spotlight despite her long tennis career. The former Wimbledon finalist is married to Ramuncho Palaurena, though details about him and his profession are largely private. Publicly available sources do not provide confirmed information on how or when the couple first met, and Tauziat herself has rarely discussed her relationship timeline in interviews.

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According to IMDb and French biographical records, Tauziat and Palaurena got married on July 16, 2005. Since then, the couple has maintained a very low-profile family life, away from the constant media attention that often follows former tennis stars.

While Ramuncho Palaurena’s professional background has not been publicly disclosed in major sports or entertainment publications, Tauziat has remained active in tennis as a coach and mentor. Over the years, she has worked with several top and rising players, including Eugenie Bouchard, Bianca Andreescu, Harmony Tan, and, more recently, Canadian prospect Victoria Mboko.

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The couple reportedly has three children together. However, Nathalie Tauziat has chosen to keep her children out of the public eye, and their names and personal details are not widely available.

Who are Nathalie Tauziat’s parents & siblings?

The former French tennis star comes from a close-knit family that supported her rise in professional tennis from an early age. According to her official profile, her father, Bernard Tauziat, worked in bathroom fixture sales, while her mother, Regine Tauziat, was a homemaker. The former Wimbledon finalist spent the first eight years of her life in Bangui, the Central African Republic, before moving to France, where she eventually built a remarkable tennis career.

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Tauziat also has one brother named Eric, who reportedly lives in Montpellier, France. Although Nathalie has largely kept her family life away from the media spotlight, it is evident that her upbringing played an important role in shaping her disciplined and determined personality on court. Unlike many modern tennis stars, she rarely discussed personal matters publicly, preferring to let her performances speak for themselves.

One interesting family connection is that Tauziat is a cousin of the legendary French football captain Didier Deschamps. Their sporting successes famously overlapped in 1998, when Tauziat reached the Wimbledon final shortly before Deschamps led France to FIFA World Cup glory.

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What is Nathalie Tauziat’s net worth and coaching salary?

Nathalie Tauziat has built a highly successful career both on and off the court, making her one of the most respected figures in women’s tennis. Although her exact net worth has never been officially confirmed, several reports estimate it to be between $7 million and $10 million. Her wealth primarily comes from tournament prize money, coaching roles, endorsements, and her long association with professional tennis.

Tauziat earned more than $6.6 million in official career prize money during her professional playing career between 1984 and 2003. She captured eight WTA singles titles and 25 doubles titles while achieving a career-high ranking of World No. 3 in both singles and doubles. One of the biggest highlights of her career came in 1998, when she reached the women’s singles final.

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Following retirement, Tauziat successfully transitioned into coaching and player development. Over the years, she has worked with notable players including Eugenie Bouchard, Bianca Andreescu, and Harmony Tan. She is currently involved in coaching rising Canadian talent through Tennis Canada’s development setup.

From competing on tennis’ biggest stages to guiding the next generation of talent, Nathalie Tauziat’s journey reflects both longevity and influence in the sport. Whether through her Wimbledon legacy, coaching success, or inspiring career transition, the former French star continues to prove that her impact on tennis hasn’t ended since her retirement. And with young talents now rising under her guidance, her story is still far from over.