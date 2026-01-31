Who’s in Aryna Sabalenka’s and Elena Rybakina’s Player Boxes at the 2026 Australian Open Final? Coaches, Trainers & More

Saturday’s Australian Open final pits firepower against finesse as world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka’s raw, demonstrative energy clashes with Elena Rybakina’s icy composure. Both unleash thunderous serves and fearless groundstrokes in a battle of nerve and muscle. As they chase glory under Melbourne’s lights, eyes will also turn to the player boxes, where trusted coaches and loyal teams fuel belief point by point.

Who is in Aryna Sabalenka’s player box at the 2026 Australian Open final?

Anton Dubrov is the central figure in Aryna Sabalenka’s player box. He is her long-time collaborator. Their journey began when he worked as her hitting partner. In 2020, he officially became her coach.

Dubrov is widely credited for reshaping Sabalenka’s game. He helped her refine her tactics. He also worked on her mental composure. This allowed her to turn raw power into reliable Grand Slam performances.

Under Dubrov’s guidance, Sabalenka achieved major success. She won multiple Grand Slam titles. She also rose to world No.1. Her game balanced aggression with smarter decision-making. Dubrov’s influence extends beyond routine coaching.

Imago May 22, 2025, Paris, Celestynow, France: ARYNA SABALENKA and her team: ANTON DUBROV, ANDREI VASILEVSKI, JASON STACY after practice session of French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris. Paris France – ZUMAc278 20250522_zsp_c278_024 Copyright: xMarcinxCholewinskix

He plays a major role in shaping her match mindset. He helps guide her decisions during high-pressure moments. This has become a key strength in her game. In the early years of their partnership, results were mixed. Sabalenka won Tour-level trophies.

These included several WTA 1000 titles. However, she often struggled to go deep at Grand Slams. That narrative changed after the 2023 Australian Open. Since then, Sabalenka has been the most dominant player on the Tour.

She won four Major titles from seven finals. Her consistency at the biggest stage improved sharply. Across the last three seasons, her numbers are impressive. She reached 23 finals. She won 12 titles during that span. Dubrov remained a constant presence in her box throughout this period.

His work helped Sabalenka manage emotions under pressure. He guided her through tense moments. He helped her channel her explosive game with clarity.

These traits became crucial in Slam finals. The trust between Sabalenka and Dubrov is evident. She often speaks about the comfort he provides. His presence gives her confidence. Their partnership is built on stability and belief.

Jason Stacy is also part of Sabalenka’s player box. He is her long-standing fitness coach. His role focuses on keeping her body match-ready. He ensures her power does not fade during long tournaments.

Stacy handles conditioning, recovery, and strength programs. His work helps prevent fatigue and injury. Former doubles star Max Mirnyi also works with Sabalenka as a consultant. He adds strategic insight for big matches.

Her hitting partner, Andrei Vasilevski, frequently appears in the box as well. Sabalenka’s team carries deep Grand Slam experience. Dubrov, Stacy, and Mirnyi have all been part of major runs.

Her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, is usually present for emotional support. Sabalenka once said, “I’m glad he’s not giving me tennis advice, but he’s always there to support me, and it means a lot. It’s very important for me and I’m really happy to have him by my side always supporting (me) and doing his stuff outside of the tennis community and bringing the best support for me.”

Other than this, there is no confirmed presence of other family members.

Who is in Elena Rybakina’s player box at the 2026 Australian Open final?

In Elena Rybakina’s player box, her core team will be present. It includes her coach Stefano Vukov. Her physiotherapist, Stefan Duell, is also there. Strength and conditioning coach Aldo Chiari completes the group.

Stefano Vukov has worked with Rybakina on and off since 2019. He has played a major role in her development. His coaching style has often drawn attention. It has also sparked debate within the tennis community.

Rybakina and Vukov first parted ways after the 2024 US Open. Following that split, she hired Goran Ivanišević. That partnership was short-lived. Vukov returned to her team in early 2025. Later in 2025, Vukov faced disciplinary action.

Imago WTA, Tennis Damen Finals 2025 – Day Six RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA NOVEMBER 6: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is seen during her training session with coach Stefano Vukov, on Day 6 of the 2025 WTA Finals at King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 6, 2025. Riyadh Saudi Arabia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xArturxWidakx originalFilename:widak-wtafinal251106_np2Vj.jpg

The WTA suspended him after a reported breach of the tour’s code of conduct. An investigation followed. He was handed a 12-month ban from all WTA-sanctioned events. The situation changed in August 2025.

The ban was lifted by the WTA. This decision allowed Vukov to return to the tour. He is now back in Rybakina’s box as her coach.

Physiotherapist Stefan Duell provides medical and recovery support. Aldo Chiari oversees strength and conditioning work. Their roles focus on fitness, durability, and injury prevention. This support is vital during long tournaments.

There are no widely reported confirmations of family members in Rybakina’s box. Her support group remains fully professional. The focus stays on coaching, conditioning, and medical preparation for elite competition.

What have Sabalenka and Rybakina said about their teams during the Australian Open?

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have built strong and supportive coaching teams for the Australian Open. Their player boxes reflect trust, experience, and stability. Each team plays a key role in helping them perform at the highest level on the biggest stage.

For Sabalenka, performance coach Jason Stacy is an essential figure. The American joined her team early in her rise. He brings experience from several individual sports. His background goes far beyond tennis.

“Original background? A lot of things: jiu-jitsu, judo, wrestling, grappling. I did it basically since I could walk,” Stacy said in an interview on the AO podcast Pod Laver Arena. His martial arts past helps shape Sabalenka’s physical control and awareness.

Stacy has become well-known among fans. Sabalenka has even signed his head during major tournaments. He is a visible presence in her box during big matches. His energy often matches Sabalenka’s intensity.

He also explained how she adapts his methods. “I’ve implemented modified versions of certain things just for body awareness, core strength, and coordination. Even when she’s yelling, it’s not really at us. It’s just yelling to get some stuff out. Sometimes it’s completely irrational, sometimes it makes sense. We even yell back just to fire her up a bit.”

On the other side, Elena Rybakina has also benefited from stability. Just before the final, she described Stefano Vukov’s return as a big help. She confirmed that it made a difference during matches.

After Vukov returned from suspension, results followed quickly. Rybakina won Ningbo. She reached the Tokyo semifinals. She then won the WTA Finals in Riyadh with a perfect 5–0 record.

Now, at the start of 2026, the 26-year-old is into her third Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. She spoke clearly about her team’s value.

“I think it’s a big help because of course he knows me the best. With his advice on the court, during the matches, it definitely makes a difference. Same as my other team members. I think it’s really important, I’m working with the same physio for a long time, fitness coach now we’ve been working for a bit also… Another coach who knows me quite a lot and really helping me out. Definitely the team is really important. Stefano too in all these results.”

With a Grand Slam title on the line, support from the player box will be crucial. For both stars, the voices behind them may matter as much as the power in their shots tonight.