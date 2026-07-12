Who’s in the Royal Box for Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev, Wimbledon 2026 Men’s Singles Final? Celebrities, Royals & VIP Guests on Centre Court

The Wimbledon men’s singles champion will be crowned today as Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev face each other in a titanic clash for the title. A victory would give the German ace a second Grand Slam title after the Roland Garros triumph, while the Italian aims to defend his title. As the finalists step onto the biggest stage, attention also shifts to the star-studded crowd at the Royal Box, expected to witness the showdown.

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Who is in the Wimbledon Royal Box for the Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev men’s singles final?

After stepping onto Centre Court for the women’s doubles, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, returned to SW19 for the tournament’s final day. This time, her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, accompanied her.

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Princess Kate has served as Patron of the AELTC since 2016. Queen Elizabeth II appointed her to the role, and she continues to play an important part during SW19 each year. The Princess of Wales’ responsibilities include attending matches throughout the grass-court Slam. She also meets players and staff before presenting the trophies to the tournament winners and runners-up.

Prince Michael of Kent, Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor, and Lady Gabriella Windsor also joined the Princess of Wales.

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Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman was also spotted in the VIP section. She took a rare afternoon away from her busy schedule to enjoy the action, which made her appearance even more special.

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Her visit comes just before the release of the sequel to her 1998 classic ‘Practical Magic’. Joining her in the Royal Box was former editor of Vogue, Anna Wintour.

“Where is My Husband” singer Raye, AKA Rachel Keen, was spotted on Centre Court with her manager, another British singer-songwriter and producer, Paul Keen. Actor Ben Stiller also took his seat on Centre Court with his wife, actress Christine Taylor.

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Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, fashion icon Twiggy, and Nicky Hilton also made stylish arrivals. They all turned heads with their glamorous outfits on finals day.

Along with all these famous names, the Royal Box once again featured a remarkable lineup for the men’s final. Their presence added even more glamour to one of SW19’s biggest days, making Centre Court feel even more special.

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Which celebrities have appeared in the Wimbledon Royal Box during the 2026 Championships?

Along with today’s celebrities at Centre Court, SW19 has welcomed many famous faces throughout this year’s event. Yesterday, Jodie Foster, Davina McCall, Kemi Badenoch, and Hannah Waddingham were among the well-known guests to watch the women’s final.

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The 62-year-old actress was one of the first celebrities to arrive with her wife, Alexandra Hediso.

Day 12 also brought several notable names to Wimbledon. Golfer Rory McIlroy and actor Alex Jennings were among the special guests as Arthur Fery faced the current Roland Garros champion Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.

Music superstar Bad Bunny, AKA Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also made time for SW19. The six-time Grammy Award winner paused his world tour to watch the Serbian GOAT Novak Djokovic face Wu Yibing in the first round on Centre Court.

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Former ‘One Direction’ singer Niall Horan also attended on the opening day of the tournament.

Even day 4 featured a special visit from Kate Middleton. During her visit, Andy Murray, Tim Henman, and Anne Keothavong accompanied her, making it one of the standout moments of the tournament.

Now, as the final day’s action is about to get underway, all eyes turn once again toward the Royal Box and the match unfolding on Centre Court.