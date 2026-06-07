Who’s in Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli’s Player Boxes at the 2026 French Open Final? Coaches, Trainers & More

A historic final is in store for us at the 2026 French Open as Alexander Zverev takes on Flavio Cobolli on Sunday, June 7, 2026. The players are in the hunt for their very first Grand Slam, and they are going to play on Court Philippe-Chatrier as their closest cheer them on from their boxes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who Is in Alexander Zverev’s Player Box at the 2026 French Open?

Zverev is primarily coached by his father, Alexander Zverev Sr., a professional tennis player who once reached the 175th rank in the world. He has been coaching his sons since they were children for over 25 years. Recently, though, Zverev joked about the practice, “I haven’t heard a word from my coach for 25 years, and I wish he’d say something sometimes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago May 31, 2026; Paris, France; Alexander Zverev of Germany returns a shot during his match against Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands on day eight at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Apart from his father, there is another member of the coaching team, Ivan Lendl, a former No. 1 and eight-time Grand Slam champion. The legendary tennis player advises Zverev on tactical decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jez Green is the strength and conditioning coach who joined the team before the 2025 season. He previously worked with Zverev for six years between 2015 and 2021. Also, Green has coached Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu. Moreover, Jez Green places much emphasis on preparing Zverev physically, which is extremely important since the tennis player stated that tiredness influenced his performance in Grand Slam finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zverev’s father and older brother Mischa, a former pro now serving as his manager, are always in the player box.

Also in the mix is Zverev’s girlfriend, German model and actress Sophia Thomalla. They have been dating since 2020. Though it is not quite evident if she is at this French Open, as she has not posted anything on social media since the start of the tournament. Their four-year-old daughter Mayla (born March 2021 with ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea) is hardly ever seen at ATP events, but she made a public appearance with Zverev in a photo back in February 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same area was Brazilian doubles specialist Marcelo Melo, Zverev’s close friend who also happens to be his frequent traveling partner. They played doubles together, while Melo was also part of Zverev’s team at the 2026 Australian Open.

After facing heartbreak in three Grand Slam finals so far, Zverev will be hoping to capture his first-ever Slam in his fourth attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is in Flavio Cobolli’s Player Box at the 2026 French Open?

Cobolli’s main coach is none other than his father, Stefano Cobolli, a former player himself who reached a career high of No. 236 in the world. Stefano has been training Flavio for the past eight years, ever since the boy turned 17. The father-son coaching relationship is quite strong, and it gets results.

Imago Jun 3, 2026; Paris, France; Flavio Cobolli of Italy celebrates winning his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on day 11 at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

As for a specific fitness trainer? There’s no public info on one; his dad Stefano also handles the physical training, kind of like how they did it at youth tennis academies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cobolli’s dad Stefano (coach) and mom Francesca Neri are almost always in the stands cheering him on at big tournaments. His older brother Guglielmo Cobolli is part of the family support crew too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cobolli’s girlfriend, Matilde Galli, whom he met when he was 18 and ranked outside the top 1,000, has been popping up in his player box more often lately. But here’s the thing: Matilde is studying to become a medical/sanitary director for a hospital, and can not travel to every tournament.

Cobolli enters his first-ever Grand Slam final and will be hoping to get off to a memorable start and capture Roland Garros.

What Have Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli Said About Their Teams During Roland Garros?

After reaching the final, Zverev got a little funny but also sincere about his dad’s coaching: “No, I lost so many matches in my life, and he still hasn’t said anything. So it doesn’t change,” he added with a smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

On locking in for the final, he said, “The only thing I can control is that I play good tennis. I’ll try to show my level. I’ll try to do the right things. That’s the only thing that matters to me.”

Zverev also talked about getting closer to Cobolli and his family, “We got closer at the Laver Cup in 2024 in Berlin. Sometimes when there were difficult moments, his father used to come up to me and would ask me questions. He would ask my father questions about tennis, about different things. I was always very happy to talk to him. I think that’s when it started.”

And about his opponent, “He’s a great player and a great guy. I look forward to playing him in the final. Of course, it’s his first final; I’m happy for him that he reached it,” Zverev added.

Cobolli, who didn’t have to play a semifinal, said this, “I’ll be ready, but I also recognize that I’ll be fresh. Perhaps not playing has been beneficial, or maybe not. I’ll let you know after the final.”

He’s also shared some solid advice from his mom Francesca: “You are not perfect. I like you like this.”

And on his girlfriend Matilde, “I dream of having more time with her and seeing her happy whatever she does. We are very young, but we already have enough experience between us and in our lives to say that she is the person I want for the rest of my life.”

Both guys made it clear that being friends doesn’t mean they’ll take it easy on each other. As Zverev put it, “When you find yourself in a Grand Slam final, setting friendship aside isn’t too challenging because it signifies you’ve reached the pinnacle of tennis,” Zverev noted.