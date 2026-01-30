Who’s in Carlos Alcaraz’s and Alexander Zverev’s Player Boxes at the 2026 Australian Open Semifinal? Coaches, Trainers & More

As Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev prepare for their blockbuster 2026 AO semifinal, all eyes won’t just be on the court but also on the player boxes. From elite coaches and fitness experts to family members and trusted confidants, both stars are backed by experienced teams that play a vital role in their Grand Slam success. Here’s a closer look at who’s sitting in their corners in Melbourne.

Who is in Carlos Alcaraz’s player box at the 2026 Australian Open semifinal?

Carlos Alcaraz’s box is a blend of elite tennis minds, physical-performance experts, and deeply trusted family members—many of whom have been instrumental in shaping his rise as a multiple Grand Slam champion. A key figure in Alcaraz’s coaching setup is Samuel Lopez, who began working with him on a permanent basis in December 2024 ahead of the 2025 season. Lopez gained significant trust within the team after stepping in during the 2024 Australian Open, when Juan Carlos Ferrero was sidelined due to knee surgery.

Since then, Lopez has become a central voice in Alcaraz’s tactical and match-day preparation. Lopez has the experience of coaching several big names, including Guillermo García López, Santiago Ventura Bertomeu, Mariusz Fyrstenberg, and Pablo Carreno Busta. Alcaraz has praised the coaching dynamic, noting the strong trust and collaboration within his camp—something he believes will help him grow further as a player in the coming years.

Juanjo Moreno, Alcaraz’s fitness coach, is another cornerstone of his setup. Moreno focuses on keeping Carlos in peak physical condition while managing workload and injury prevention. Other than that, Carlos Alcaraz’s physical care team includes Alberto Lledo, his long-time personal trainer and PT, who has worked with him for over five years. And then there is Fran Rubio, a newer addition as his physiotherapist, ensuring recovery, injury management, and match-readiness.

Overall, Alcaraz’s box boasts significant Grand Slam experience, from coaches who’ve guided him to major titles to physical specialists who’ve supported his championship-winning seasons.

Who is in Alexander Zverev’s player box at the 2026 Australian Open?

Alexander Zverev’s box reflects a tight-knit, tennis-rooted support system built around family, elite fitness expertise, and trusted tour veterans. Zverev’s primary coach remains his father, Alexander Zverev Sr., who has guided both Alexander and his brother since their junior years. A former professional tennis player himself, Zverev Sr. continues to play a central role in match preparation, tactical planning, and career management.

His influence has been a constant throughout Zverev’s journey at the highest level, making him one of the most enduring coach-player partnerships in men’s tennis.

Zverev’s physical conditioning is overseen by Jez Green, who rejoined his team ahead of the 2025 season after previously working with him from 2015 to 2021. Green is widely respected for his work with top-tier athletes, including Sir Andy Murray, and focuses on endurance, injury prevention, and match stamina—critical factors in Grand Slam competition.

Another notable presence in Zverev’s camp is Marcelo Melo, the Brazilian doubles specialist and close friend of the German. Melo and Zverev have partnered in doubles at multiple tournaments, and Melo continues to compete at the ATP level, including at the 2026 Australian Open.

His experience in big-match environments adds a layer of composure and tactical knowledge to Zverev’s team.

Are family members or personal supporters part of Carlos Alcaraz’s and Alexander Zverev’s player boxes?

Tennis may be an individual sport, but for Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, success is far from a solo effort. At the 2026 Australian Open, both stars have once again highlighted how deeply family and personal supporters are woven into their careers—especially in their player boxes, where emotional backing can be just as crucial as technical advice.

Carlos Alcaraz’s player box often resembles a family gathering more than a traditional coaching setup. His parents, Virginia Garfia Escandon and Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez, have been constants throughout his journey, supporting him since childhood and witnessing his rise to Grand Slam glory.

Adding to that familial foundation is his grandfather, Carlos Alcaraz Lerma, whose occasional presence brings emotional comfort during major tournaments. Alcaraz has also grown closer to his older brother Álvaro Alcaraz, who travels with him frequently and plays an increasingly active role within his team.

Álvaro’s influence extends beyond tennis strategy. Known for keeping Carlos relaxed off the court, he even became a fan favorite after giving his brother a buzz cut ahead of the U.S. Open—an example of the lighthearted bond the siblings share. Following Alcaraz’s recent split with longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, Álvaro is now expected to take on an even more prominent professional role alongside Samuel Lopez, offering both tennis insight and personal support.

Alcaraz himself has spoken candidly about how much his family’s presence means to him. After his win over Alex de Minaur in Melbourne, he opened up during an on-court interview with Jim Courier. “It’s great for me. Sometimes we make jokes in the locker room. Other players tell me, ‘You can’t play a football match with your team.’ It’s funny, but I need it. I need my team and my people around me.”

He emphasized how their support translates into on-court success. “They are the reason I play such great tennis because off the court they make me feel great. They make me feel like I’m at home every single time.” In an emotional moment, the Spaniard reflected on sharing this journey with his father. “Having my brother and my dad here, part of my family, and my uncle as well, it’s been great. Living these kinds of things, it was my dad’s dream when he was playing tennis. I’m really proud to see him living his dream with me.”

Adding a surprising celebrity twist, South Korean DJ and singer Peggy Gou was spotted in Alcaraz’s player box during his quarterfinal win—drawing global attention and highlighting the expanding cultural and celebrity interest surrounding the young superstar.

Like Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev also relies heavily on family within his support team. His player box regularly features his father—who has coached him for years—and his older brother Mischa Zverev, a former ATP professional and now a tennis commentator.

Mischa’s experience on tour allows him to provide both technical feedback and emotional guidance, especially in high-pressure moments. During the Australian Open, Zverev showed not only his competitive edge but also his trademark humor when discussing his family’s involvement.

After defeating Learner Tien on Rod Laver Arena, Zverev spoke with Christopher Eubanks, who jokingly brought up Mischa’s past success, including his memorable win over Andy Murray at the 2017 Australian Open. Zverev responded with playful sarcasm: “Every single on-court interview’s about him. I’m playing; I’m here. He used to play, he used to play ten years ago; he was good; we get it. He beat Andy Murray here, yay!”

When asked whether he ever gets tired of traveling with his brother and father, Zverev delivered another humorous yet revealing answer:

“I get sick of them, but they don’t get sick of me because I pay for everything.”

Behind the jokes lies a deeper truth—Zverev has built his career with family at the center of his support system

What have Alcaraz and Zverev said about their teams during the Australian Open?

At the 2026 Australian Open, both Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev have offered revealing insights into how their teams influence their performances on and off the court. While their approaches differ, one common theme stands out – the importance of trust, communication, and support in high-pressure Grand Slam moments.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Melbourne campaign has carried extra significance, as it marks his first Grand Slam without longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. Despite the change, the Spaniard has thrived, reaching the Australian Open semifinals for the first time in his career.

Rather than focusing on external expectations, Alcaraz has emphasized playing for the people closest to him. “I’m in the semi-finals; I’m very happy about that, but the truth is it’s not a relief or that it’s taken the pressure off me, because throughout the tournament I’ve been playing for myself, for my family and for my team and not for what people will say,” he said after defeating Alex de Minaur.

He also highlighted how his team helps him process matches more clearly, especially when emotions and pressure cloud his judgment during play. Carlos Alcaraz added that post-match conversations with his team have been crucial in maintaining perspective and improving for the next round. “When you’re watching the match from outside, everything is more clear… Those comments with my team after the match help me a lot in the next round to see things more clearly.”

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev has been open about his views on on-court coaching, a rule that continues to divide opinions among tennis purists. Rather than seeing it as a distraction, the German star believes it enhances clarity and communication. “I like it, because coaching is allowed for a couple of years now, and there is not much going on,” Zverev said in his Australian Open press conference. He explained that brief, controlled coaching interactions can be more effective than chaotic shouting from the stands.

In a sport often defined by individual brilliance, both players have made it clear that success at the AO isn’t built alone; it’s shaped by the voice, trust, and guidance. Together, they’ve faced each other 12 times, but the H2H record is currently leveled at 6-6 between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. Who will win this upcoming battle?