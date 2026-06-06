Who Is in Maja Chwalinska and Mirra Andreeva’s Player Boxes at the 2026 French Open Final? Coaches, Trainers & More

The 2026 French Open final brought together two remarkable stories. Mirra Andreeva arrived in Paris as a rising superstar chasing her first Grand Slam title. Maja Chwalińska entered as a qualifier who had already exceeded every expectation.

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Behind both players stood dedicated teams, helping navigate pressure, preparation, and the biggest moments of their careers. While the media extensively documented Andreeva’s support structure, Chwalińska’s camp maintained a much lower public profile during her unforgettable Roland Garros run.

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Who is in Maja Chwalińska’s player box at the 2026 French Open?

Chwalińska’s player box reflected the close-knit support system behind her breakthrough. Throughout the tournament, coaches, training staff, and family members were seen supporting the Polish player from the stands.

Her longtime coach, Jaroslav Machovsky, has been a key figure in her development and played an important role in guiding her through qualifying and into the final weekend. However, tournament broadcasts and official French Open coverage did not publicly identify every member seated inside her box during the championship match.

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What stood out most was the emotional presence surrounding her. Family support has remained important throughout a career filled with injuries, setbacks, and periods away from tennis. Chwalińska’s journey included mental health struggles, a lengthy recovery from knee surgery, and years competing on smaller circuits. Those experiences created strong bonds with the people closest to her.

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While individual names of her fitness trainer, physiotherapist, and accompanying relatives were not fully confirmed during Roland Garros coverage, their influence was impossible to miss. Every victory brought visible celebrations from her team. The atmosphere felt personal rather than corporate, matching the underdog story unfolding across Paris.

Imago Jun 4, 2026; Paris, France; Maja Chwalinska of Poland celebrates winning her match against Diana Shnaider on day 12 at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Who is in Mirra Andreeva’s player box at the 2026 French Open?

Andreeva’s player box featured one of the most respected teams in women’s tennis. Leading the group was head coach Conchita Martinez, the former Wimbledon champion and French Open finalist who has guided Andreeva’s development since 2024.

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Martinez has been central to Andreeva’s rise from talented teenager to Grand Slam finalist. Under her guidance, Andreeva climbed into the world’s elite while adding major titles and improving physically, mentally, and tactically.

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The team also included fitness specialists, physiotherapy staff, and management representatives, helping handle the demands of a packed professional schedule. While not every support staff member was publicly identified during Roland Garros, Martinez remained the visible leader courtside.

Family members are another constant presence. Andreeva has frequently spoken about her mother’s support throughout her career. Her sister, Erika Andreeva, a professional player herself, has also been an important influence. Family involvement has helped keep the teenager grounded despite her rapid rise.

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Beyond coaches and relatives, Andreeva benefits from experienced advisors within her management circle. Her development has been carefully managed, balancing performance goals with the challenges of growing fame. Several mentors have praised the structure surrounding her, describing it as one of the strengths behind her success.

What have Maja Chwalińska and Mirra Andreeva said about their teams during Roland Garros?

Both players made it clear that their success was never a solo effort. For Chwalińska, Roland Garros represented years of perseverance. Her breakthrough came after difficult moments that could easily have ended her career. Throughout the tournament, her appreciation for those who stayed beside her remained evident.

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Speaking about the people around her, the Polish star said, “I have great people around me, you know, that have been with me for many, many, many years, so I can trust them and… tell them anything that I feel.” Every win seemed shared with the people who helped her return after injuries and personal struggles.

Andreeva was equally vocal about her team’s importance. Much of that praise centered on Martinez, whose influence has extended beyond technical coaching. Their relationship combines hard work with a lighter side, including jokes and competitive games away from the court.

Martinez highlighted the philosophy driving their partnership. “We just want to get better day after day, improve, improve, and when you work hard, the results normally come.”

The Spanish coach also praised Andreeva’s growth, pointing to her maturity and willingness to learn. The teenager consistently returned that respect. Their partnership has become one of the strongest coach-player relationships on tour.

As the final approached, Andreeva’s camp emphasized humility despite growing expectations. Martinez summed up their mindset best: “We have to stay humble and work really hard for point after point.”

For both finalists, the player box represented far more than spectators. It symbolized years of sacrifice, trust, and support. In Paris, those relationships mattered almost as much as the tennis itself.