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Who’s in the Royal Box for the Karolina Muchova vs. Linda Noskova Wimbledon 2026 Women’s Singles Final? Celebrities, Royals & VIP Guests on Centre Court

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Prem Mehta

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Jul 11, 2026 | 12:12 PM EDT

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Who’s in the Royal Box for the Karolina Muchova vs. Linda Noskova Wimbledon 2026 Women’s Singles Final? Celebrities, Royals & VIP Guests on Centre Court

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Prem Mehta

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Jul 11, 2026 | 12:12 PM EDT

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Wimbledon’s first-ever all-Czech women’s final is underway on Centre Court, with Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova meeting in a showstopping clash to crown a maiden Grand Slam champion. It is the first Grand Slam final between two players from the same nation since the 2017 US Open, and whichever way it swings, Czech tennis is assured of a new major winner by the end of the afternoon.

The exclusive enclosure on Center Court has become as much a part of finals weekend as the tennis itself, with royalty, sporting icons, and household names gathering to witness the closing act of the Championships. Here is a look at who has graced the box to watch Muchova and Noskova battle for the title:

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Who Is Sitting in the Royal Box During the Karolina Muchova vs. Linda Noskova Wimbledon 2026 Final?

The Royal Box in the final weekend is invitation only, hand-picked by the All England Lawn Tennis Club chair Deborah Jevans. Throughout the final few days of the Championships, the guests have included cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, golfer Rory McIlroy, footballer Virgil van Dijk, actor Hugh Laurie, and athletics heroes Jonathan Edwards and Paula Radcliffe.

Which Royals Are Attending the Wimbledon 2026 Women’s Singles Final?

The Princess of Wales, patron of the All England Club, Kate Middleton, is expected to attend the women’s final and present the championship trophy, having made a memorable earlier visit to the grounds during the fortnight.

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Other members of the royal family seen at the Championships this year include Queen Camilla, Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, and Kate’s mother and sister, Carole Middleton and Pippa Matthews.

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Kate Middleton will be joined by an American actress, Lilly Collins, known for her lead role in “Emily in Paris”, accompanying her in the box. The other celebrities who will be spotted in the royal box are Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes, former Big Brother host Davina McCall, Emmy-winning star Hannah Waddingham, and actor Jodie Foster. 

Billie Jean King, who is a six-time Wimbledon champion, will also be at the center court watching who will be crowned as the Ladies’ Singles Champion. She will be joined by former champions like Simona Halep, Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitová, Martina Navratilova and Marion Bartoli, a total of 20 singles Wimbledon titles in the royal box. 

Which Celebrities Have Appeared in the Wimbledon Royal Box During the 2026 Championships?

The box has been packed with stars during the tournament, with actors James Norton, Elle Fanning, Priyanka Chopra, Benedict Cumberbatch, Brad Pitt, and Dominic West, singer Cliff Richard, and former political strategist Alastair Campbell all coming through. 

Many athletes were also present, like English cricketers Sir Andrew Strauss, Sir James Anderson, and West Indian cricket legend Brian Lara. F1 racer Kimi Antonelli was spotted alongside Roger Federer during Grigor Dimitrov and Arthur Fery’s match. English football players like Phil Foden and a regular attendee, David Beckham, were also part of the Wimbledon heritage. 

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Prem Mehta

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Prem Mehta is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, contributing athlete-led coverage shaped by firsthand competitive experience. A former tennis player, he picked up the sport at the age of seven after watching Roger Federer compete at Wimbledon, a moment that sparked a long-term commitment to the game. Ranked among the Top 100 players in India in the Under-14 category, Prem brings a grounded understanding of tennis at the grassroots and developmental levels. His sporting background extends beyond the court, having also competed in district-level cricket, giving him exposure to high-performance environments across disciplines. Prem transitioned from playing to writing to remain closely connected to the sport beyond competition. Before joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a Tennis Analyst at Sportskeeda, covering major ATP and WTA events while tracking trends across both Tours. His coverage centres on match analysis, player narratives, and opinion-led pieces that balance data with intuition. With an academic background in psychology and a strong interest in sport psychology, Prem adds contextual depth to moments of pressure and decision-making, offering readers insight into what unfolds between the lines as much as what appears on the scoreboard.

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Aatreyi Sarkar

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