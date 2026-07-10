Who’s in the Wimbledon Royal Box for the Men’s Semifinals? Celebrities, Royals & VIP Guests on Centre Court

Wimbledon has reached the crucial semifinal stage in the men’s singles draw. The Centre Court will see four titans battle it out for a place in the final, to be held on Sunday. While local hero Arthur Fery will be taking on Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic will be tackling Jannik Sinner in what is expected to be a cracker of a contest. The stands will be sold out for both high-stakes matchups, and the Royal Box will even host several celebrities.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There will be no lack of star power at the Centre Court on Friday. Several celebrities will be present to witness both matches. This includes a mix of prominent sportsmen and some of Britain’s most popular acting talents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Sitting in the Wimbledon Royal Box for the Men’s Semifinals Today?

Well-known actors like Martin Freeman, Hugh Laurie, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Damian Lewis will be among the people in attendance at the Royal Box on Friday.

Other personalities include 1987 Wimbledon champion Pat Cash, legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, Indian cricket team’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, Netherlands and Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk, former Director-General of the BBC Tim Davie, fashion designer Tom Ford, global editorial director of Vogue magazine Anna Wintour, and filmmakers Louis Theroux and Baz Luhrmann.

ADVERTISEMENT

It isn’t a surprise that so many celebrities will be in attendance for the Wimbledon semifinals. Spotting prominent personalities at the SW19 isn’t anything new, especially in the later stages. This isn’t just because of the quality of tennis on offer but also because of the tournament’s prestige.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Wimbledon – Flight over the famous Tennis courts – aerial view over the Tennis courts – LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 27, 2024 Wimbledon – Flight over the famous Tennis courts – aerial view over the Tennis courts – LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 27, 2024 LicenseRF 21740056 Copyright: xZoonar.com/ÊrikxLattweinx 21740056

Alongside the celebs, members of the Royal Family are also known to attend the matches often. It will be no different this year as a number of royals will be attending the semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which Royals Are Attending Wimbledon’s Men’s Semifinals?

The Earl of Snowden and Princess Margaret’s son, David Armstrong-Jones, was seen sitting in the front row of the Royal Box for the clash between Fery and Zverev. His appearance comes just days after his sister, Lady Sarah Chatto, attended the quarterfinals with her husband, Daniel Chatto.

Alongside him, the Duchess of Gloucester, Birgitte, was present in the Royal Box for the first semifinal clash on Friday. She has been seen in the stands on a number of occasions at this year’s Wimbledon. Additionally, Prince Michael of Kent also made an appearance at the Centre Court for the semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Royal Family have made appearances at the iconic grass courts throughout the tournament. Most notably, Catherine, Princess of Wales, had made her first visit to the competition on Day 4 and attended two matches. King Frederik X of Denmark was also spotted on day seven alongside his long-time friend and former tennis coach, Dr Christian von Buchwald. In addition, Princess Catherine’s mother, Carole Middleton, attended day eight of the Championships with Pippa Middleton.

Which Celebrities Have Appeared in the Wimbledon Royal Box During the 2026 Championships?

Eight-time Wimbledon champion, Roger Federer, has arguably been the celebrity who has made the most appearances in the Royal Box this year. He has been spotted in the stands on multiple days, highlighting just how passionate he still is about Wimbledon. Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray also attended matches and was seen sitting alongside Princess Catherine at Court 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other notable celebrities to attend the Championships this year include Andrew Garfield, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sir David Beckham, Tom Hiddleston, Stanley Tucci, and Bad Bunny. Many more prominent personalities are expected to appear at the Royal Box for the women’s singles final on Saturday and the men’s singles final on Sunday.