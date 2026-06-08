“Why Are You Here?” — Alexander Zverev Takes a Subtle Jibe at Former Pro Who Doubted His French Open Chances

When Alexander Zverev dropped to the Parisian clay yesterday, one burden seemed finally lifted: the label of being the best player never to win a Grand Slam. A two-time ATP Finals champion, 7-time Masters winner, and Olympic gold medallist, the German had spent 13 years chasing tennis immortality after bursting onto the Tour as a teenage prodigy. And when Sascha finally got his hands on the trophy in Paris on a pleasant Sunday afternoon, he wasted no time firing back at those who had written off his chances of conquering the French Open.

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The situation came during Sascha’s interview with TNT Sports after he won the title. Former world No. 11 Sam Querrey, who was part of the broadcaster’s punditry team, started the conversation by congratulating the newly crowned champion on his triumph.

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Zverev, however, immediately brought some humor into the exchange. He jokingly replied: “Sam who?” Querrey played along and responded: “Sam Q.” But Zverev was not done yet and continued the banter with another playful remark.

“Why are you on this channel, who hired you? Why are you here? You got all champions and then you got Sam Querrey,” Zverev said, while his comment drew laughs from those around Querrey at the desk.

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Querrey quickly fired back with a joke of his own. Looking toward fellow American John Isner, he replied to Zverev by saying: “You’re going to call John Isner a champion?”

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For context, Querrey was sitting alongside John Isner, Sloane Stephens and Jim Courier during the interview. Sloane Stephens owns a Grand Slam title after winning the US Open in 2017. Jim Courier enjoyed an even more decorated career and won 4 major titles himself.

John Isner, the former world No. 8, meanwhile, never managed to win a Grand Slam singles title. His best result at a major came when he reached the SF of the 2018 SW19.

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The conversation eventually moved on to the formal part of the interview. The pair have spoken many times before on the “Nothing Major Podcast”, and their familiar relationship was evident throughout the exchange.

“When that final overhead went long, did you feel more relief from within or more excitement?” Querrey asked the Roland Garros champion.

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“First of all, I’m very happy that I’m holding this, because you said I never will,” Zverev said. “So thank you very much for your confidence. For the people that don’t know, we have a love-hate relationship. I actually love it. I love giving you a hard time.”

Later in the conversation, Zverev reflected on the final moments of the match. “I was kind of in a state where I was ready to keep playing, funny enough. But then I saw my box and they all raised their hands in the air and then I was like, ‘okay, it’s over. I won and I’m a Grand Slam champion. It was relief, it was all the emotions. All came together.”

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And the 29-year-old’s light-hearted remarks may have hinted at something much bigger. The weight of expectations had finally lifted from his shoulders.

He looked nervous at times during yesterday’s contest, but when it mattered most in the deciding stages, Sascha delivered while beating Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1. And with the burden finally gone, as he himself described it, it was relief, relief and relief all the way.

Whatever happens next, Alexander Zverev will remain a Grand Slam champion

Alexander Zverev came very close to winning his first Slam title at the US Open six years ago. On that occasion, he led Dominic Thiem by two sets and a break before the Austrian fought back and won in five sets back in 2020.

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That defeat was one of several heartbreaking moments in Zverev’s journey until yesterday. For years, the German kept finding himself within touching distance of tennis’ biggest prize.

Four years ago, he experienced another cruel setback at the French Open when he was taken off Court Philippe-Chatrier in a wheelchair after suffering a serious injury during his SF against Rafael Nadal.

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At the time, he was already a set down against the Spanish legend and then came a nasty fall that left him screaming in pain in front of a stunned crowd. That injury turned out to be one of the worst of his professional career as tore ligaments in his right ankle and was forced to undergo surgery shortly afterwards.

Even in 2024, the French Open brought another disappointment. He spent the tournament’s final in desolation after another painful loss on the Paris clay.

The former world No. 2 had led Carlos Alcaraz by two sets to one in that match. However, the Spaniard produced an inspired comeback and eventually defeated him in five sets.

But this time, things were different. On another Sunday in Paris, Zverev walked off the very same court carrying his first and long-awaited Grand Slam trophy under his arm.

“Now no matter what happens, I will always be a Grand Slam champion, and nobody can take that away from me. Maybe that does give me some freedom,” Alexander Zverev describes.

The newly crowned champion also spoke about the mental burden he had carried for years. “Maybe my mind will just be a little bit calmer when I play in a final, meaning even if I lose it, I will still be a Grand Slam champion. This trophy for me is very important, because if I would have lost this one, the self-belief would have gone down a lot. But now that I’ve won it, I feel like I can do it again.”

And as Zverev now carries a Grand Slam title beside his name, his fans will surely be hoping this is only the first of many more to come.