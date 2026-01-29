Why Did Aryna Sabalenka & Elina Svitolina Didn’t Shake Hands at Australian Open Semi Finals?

Elina Svitolina skipped the handshake and pre-match photo before her Australian Open semifinal against Aryna Sabalenka, staying true to a stance shaped by politics and recent history. Tension lingered at Rod Laver Arena before the first ball was struck and never faded, as Svitolina again declined a handshake when the match ended, underscoring a rivalry defined beyond tennis.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Chaos appeared even before a ball was struck at Rod Laver Arena. As the Australian Open women’s semifinal approached, tension between Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka was already clear, visible.

Moments before the match, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka stepped out for the traditional pre-match photo with the ball kid, following routine proceedings under bright lights inside the stadium arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elina Svitolina did not join her for the photo. Later, when both players walked to the net, there was no handshake exchanged between the two rivals, noticed immediately by spectators.

The moments stood out but were not surprising. Since 2022, similar scenes have followed matches involving Ukrainian players and opponents from Russia or Belarus across major tours, events, and tournaments.

(More to come…)