After a disappointing end to her WTA Finals campaign, Coco Gauff will be back in action at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. She will be representing Team USA in their clash against Hungary, which will take place in Delray Beach. As the match will be played in Gauff’s hometown, many of her family members are expected to be in attendance. This includes her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom, who even gave up tickets to a major football match to cheer Gauff from the stands.

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“Why do you ask me that?” she said in a video posted on X. “I’m giving up my classic tickets. Those of you who don’t know when FAMU and Cookman play, that’s like the Black college Super Bowl. And we’re giving that up to make sure I watch my granddaughter this weekend in my hometown. Are you kidding me?”

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The match that Odom is talking about is considered huge in Florida. The Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Bethune-Cookman University share a massive rivalry in college football. The match between them is even termed the Florida Classic. Although it must have been hard for Gauff’s grandmother to get the tickets for the game, she didn’t hesitate to give them up in order to watch her granddaughter play.

Though she isn’t known to make many public appearances, Odom left many surprised by attending a pep rally at the Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach. Notably, the USA’s Billie Jean King Cup team had arrived at the school for the event. This included Gauff, who was cheered loudly by the students in attendance. Odom also expressed support for her granddaughter as she made her way to the players’ podium.

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Odom’s appearance at the event also made headlines because of the history she shares with the Atlantic Community High School. Back in 1961, she became the first black student to attend the previously all-white Seacrest High School, which later became part of the Atlantic Community High School. Through this, she broke barriers for the next generation of black students and became a hero to many.

Gauff acknowledged her grandmother’s contributions and expressed her desire to help her community as much as she can. The 22-year-old further highlighted why playing in her hometown is very meaningful for her.

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Zuma October 7, 2026, Bejing, China: Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Elise Mertens of Belgium during Women s Singles Round of 16 match on day eight of China Open at the National Tennis Center. Elise Mertens won 3-6, 3-6 Bejing China – ZUMAs197 20261007_aaa_s197_627 Copyright: xPolyxFeix

“My family has such strong roots. I mean, six minutes from here,” she said during the event. “My grandparents started a Little League five minutes from here. My grandmother desegregated Atlantic High School, so I think it’s just part of how my family is in Delray. In a sense, you want to give back to the community that poured into you. A lot of hometown connections, so I just try to uplift it as much as I can.”

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Coming back, Gauff is the highest-ranked player present in Team USA for their clash against Hungary. The best-of-five matchup will take place from November 21-22 at the Delray Beach Tennis Center. While Team USA may be considered the favorites to win this clash due to a much better ranking and the sheer strength of their squad, it is strange that they are playing the qualifiers in the first place.

Team USA finds itself in unfamiliar territory at the Billie Jean King Cup

Being the most successful team in the tournament’s history with 18 titles, USA isn’t a team that is expected to compete in the qualifiers. They find themselves in this situation because of the defeat to Belgium in the qualifiers earlier in April. This result led to Team USA missing the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

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As a result, they will now need to get past the playoffs in order to reach the Finals for the 2027 season. They will be facing Hungary, who are ranked 33rd in the competition and are led by World No. 76 Anna Bondar. The other players in their lineup include Dalma Galfi, Amarissa Toth, Fanny Stollar, and Adrienn Nagy. Kornel Bardoczky serves as the team captain.

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On the other hand, USA’s lineup includes Gauff, Ann Li, Ashlyn Krueger, Taylor Townsend, and Desirae Krawczyk. The team is captained by former three-time Grand Slam champion Lindsay Davenport. This will be the first time they face Hungary in the tournament.

A reason why Team USA will feel confident ahead of the clash is because of their 4-0 win-loss record in the competition at the Delray Beach Tennis Center. Their last victory at the venue came in 2023. It remains to be seen whether the team will go on to make it five wins in a row in Florida.