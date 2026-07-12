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Why Is Alexander Zverev Allowed To Use His Phone at Wimbledon? Explained

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Prem Mehta

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Jul 12, 2026 | 2:00 PM EDT

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Why Is Alexander Zverev Allowed To Use His Phone at Wimbledon? Explained

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Prem Mehta

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Jul 12, 2026 | 2:00 PM EDT

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Alexander Zverev was spotted checking his phone and taking an insulin shot after winning the opening set of the Wimbledon final against Jannik Sinner, and while phones are banned for players during matches, the German has a very good reason for the exception.

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Why Does Alexander Zverev Use His Phone During Wimbledon Matches?

Zverev was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at four and has dealt with it all his career. He wears a continuous glucose monitor that sends readings directly to a mobile phone screen, so he can check his levels at halftime and take insulin if necessary, as he did after the first set on Sunday. 

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Why Doesn’t Zverev Break Wimbledon Rules by Using a Phone?

Under Wimbledon and LTA rules, phones and smart devices must be switched off and stored away during play, with breaches potentially leading to immediate disqualification and formal investigation, since a device could enable coaching or outside communication. However, there are medical exemptions. The All England Club maintains a list of players who have diabetes and are allowed to use a device to monitor their glucose. Zverev is on that list. Most importantly, the phone he uses in court doesn’t have a SIM card and is solely used for data uploads from his monitor. 

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“That’s why the umpires allow me to check my phone, so I don’t have to poke my finger every changeover,” he explained.

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Has Alexander Zverev Spoken About His Diabetes?

Zverev has been open about his condition and the technology that helps him compete. “I have two phones with me, actually. One is just a phone which doesn’t even have a SIM card or anything like that,” he said. “Sometimes it doesn’t find the signal quick enough, and then I do have to poke my finger, but fortunately for me, I think diabetes has become easier over the past few years with technology.” 

The risks remain real, though. A monitor malfunction at the Halle Open in June saw him inject far too much insulin, leaving him feeling “absolutely terrible” and forcing him to consume around 350g of sugar to recover.

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Prem Mehta

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Prem Mehta is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, contributing athlete-led coverage shaped by firsthand competitive experience. A former tennis player, he picked up the sport at the age of seven after watching Roger Federer compete at Wimbledon, a moment that sparked a long-term commitment to the game. Ranked among the Top 100 players in India in the Under-14 category, Prem brings a grounded understanding of tennis at the grassroots and developmental levels. His sporting background extends beyond the court, having also competed in district-level cricket, giving him exposure to high-performance environments across disciplines. Prem transitioned from playing to writing to remain closely connected to the sport beyond competition. Before joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a Tennis Analyst at Sportskeeda, covering major ATP and WTA events while tracking trends across both Tours. His coverage centres on match analysis, player narratives, and opinion-led pieces that balance data with intuition. With an academic background in psychology and a strong interest in sport psychology, Prem adds contextual depth to moments of pressure and decision-making, offering readers insight into what unfolds between the lines as much as what appears on the scoreboard.

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