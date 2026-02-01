Why Is Australian Open Final Roof Half-Opened? Who’s Benefited: Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic?

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are bringing the heat to the 2026 Australian Open final. It’s a legendary clash for the ultimate prize: the first major for one or the 11th for the other on the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

Alcaraz has stormed through the draw, barely blinking, not dropping a set until his gritty semifinal with Zverev. Djokovic, chasing history, marches in after two walkovers and a commanding win over the World No. 2 in the semis. However, the conditions of the court have been adjusted a bit with the retractable roof at RLA.

What happened with the roof during the Australian Open final?

The Australian Open made the bold call to keep the roof open despite extreme cold (just 8°C) and heavy winds blowing at 64 km/h. However, by the time Novak Djokovic stepped up to serve against Alcaraz, the city was shivering through the second coldest day of the tournament. The mercury barely touched 16°C, and the gusty wind made it feel closer to 10°C. You could almost see the players’ breath hanging in the air as rallies turned scrappy under the punishing breeze.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2026 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 30: Novak Djokovic SRB in action against Jannik Sinner ITA NOT SEEN during the Semifinals match at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on January 30, 2026

The chatter courtside was all about the roof. But they stuck to tradition and the roof was open almost to a minimum from the start of the match to maintain its status as an outdoor event.

How does a half-opened roof affect players?

The half-open roof gave the match a quirky twist, neither fully outdoor nor truly indoors. Melbourne’s wild weather, from searing 42°C heat to gusts of wind, had already kept everyone guessing all week, and this setup only amped up the intrigue.

The Spanaird wasn’t thrilled, reporting that the partial closure reduced wind compared to a fully open roof. The dynamic young Spaniard made it clear he prefers the unpredictable feel of open-air play, and he wasn’t alone in noticing how the change shifted the rhythm of the final.

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash said on BBC Radio 5 Live, “I agree with Carlos – if it’s not raining, open it. Carlos is very upset about it.”

A wider-open roof would invite more wind into Melbourne’s main court, conditions that would likely give the Spaniard a slight edge over his rival. But how true is that?