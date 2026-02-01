Why Is Australian Open Men’s Trophy Named the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup? Trophy Designer, Cost & History

Currently, the Rod Laver Arena is witnessing a major clash between two giants in tennis. It’s Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final, where the young Spaniard is chasing his first Australian Open title, which might become his seventh Grand Slam. However, for the Serb, the 38-year-old has his eyes locked on that elusive 25th Grand Slam title, which might also become a historic 11th AO triumph.

The match is underway with Djokovic having a first-set lead over Alcaraz; only time will tell which of them will be lifting that men’s trophy, which is also called the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. But what’s the history behind the silverware?

What is the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup?

The men who manage to win the Australian Open, they are awarded the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. The prestigious trophy was first introduced in 1934 and is named in honor of Sir Norman Brookes. He was a pioneering Australian tennis champion who was the first non-British player to win Wimbledon, which he won twice, in 1907 and 1914.

This is a developing report…