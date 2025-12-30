“Why This Happened to Me”: Holger Rune Shares Strong Message as Injury Takes Huge Toll

For Holger Rune, the Achilles injury ended far more than just one match. It cut short a tournament where he was closing in on the final, brought his season to an abrupt halt, and could shape much of the one ahead. Still, Rune is determined to take something meaningful from the setback. Doubt doesn’t seem to have a place in the Dane’s mindset, a confidence he shared openly during the first days of his rehabilitation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I have no doubt. I’m sure I’ll get much better. Both because you put things into perspective a bit more and because you don’t take anything for granted. In any case, I’ve reflected on the fact that I need to appreciate every day,” he told Danish channel TV2 in a recent interview.

The Danish star was coming off a season filled with highs (ending his 2-year trophy drought) and lows (inconsistency in his play) when the injury struck, abruptly changing everything. He knows he’ll be sidelined from the tour for several months, but throughout the early stages of recovery, his strong mindset has stood out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I ask myself why this happened to me. I don’t believe that something like this just happens because of an unfortunate split second,” he added. “So, you learn to listen to your body. It all got a bit rushed when I got home from Shanghai and had to go to Stockholm a day and a half later.”

Holger Rune isn’t the only one who’s fallen victim to tennis’ bloated calendar this season, with players like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Taylor Fritz all calling for change and experiencing various injury concerns of their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Rune though, it has made him more aware of not pushing his body beyond its limits. “You always want to achieve things,” he said, but emphasized that there are moments when rest is more important than competition.

He now understands that taking a week (or even more), away from tennis can be necessary, especially when the body is sending warning signs. That balance, he says, is one of the biggest lessons to come out of this setback, even if it arrived in the toughest way possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Anyway, for those who don’t remember, the injury itself happened during the Stockholm Open semifinals against Ugo Humbert. Rune had taken control early, winning the first set 6-2, but midway through the second set everything changed. Chasing a wide ball, he felt and heard a pop in his lower left leg, later confirmed as an Achilles tendon injury, leaving him in tears as he was forced to retire.

Recovering from such an injury typically takes nine to twelve months, though Holger Rune’s mother Aneke has suggested a return could come sooner. Regardless of the timeline, the former world No. 4 has admitted the injury forced him to confront how much he had taken for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holger Rune says injury changed how he values his talent

Rune believes that reaching the very top of the sport requires consistency in every area, but he now understands that progress isn’t always linear. Looking back, he feels this moment may have been necessary for his personal growth, even if it comes at the cost of rankings and trophies.

“Looking back at the past years, maybe I needed this stage in my life to mature at my own pace. This will affect my ranking, my trophies, but perhaps it was necessary. This might be the wake-up call I needed to take my talent more seriously, to prove to myself that I am capable,” he said.

Despite the setback, Holger Rune’s résumé already speaks to his immense potential. Winning an ATP Masters 1000 title at just 19 proved he belongs among the elite, and he now views this injury as added motivation rather than an obstacle. In his words, it’s about coming back better and more complete as a player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rune also admitted that while his love for tennis never wavered, he had been too relaxed about certain details. “I took my talent for granted,” he said, explaining that the lesson goes beyond practice to include discipline in everyday habits like nutrition and recovery.

Though many have wondered what impact such an injury will have on a top-10 player, Rune has cut an optimistic figure. He spent some time rehabbing in Doha, Qatar, where the plan was to leave being able to walk in normal shoes again. He’s also been improving his hand-eye coordination and doing some mental training amidst the physiotherapy, aiming to return as a more well-rounded player, or a “beast,” in his own words.

Now, as Holger Rune continues his recovery, all eyes are on how he returns and whether this forced pause becomes the turning point that unlocks the best version of his career.