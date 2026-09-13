Will Trinity Rodman Attend Boyfriend Ben Shelton’s US Open Final Against Alexander Zverev?

Ben Shelton is just one win away from becoming a Grand Slam champion as he prepares to face Alexander Zverev in the 2026 US Open final. The American star has captured the attention of tennis fans with his powerful game and fearless run to the championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. But as Shelton gets ready for the biggest match of his career, fans are also curious about who might be in his corner. Could his girlfriend, soccer star Trinity Rodman, be among those cheering him on from the player box?

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Will Trinity Rodman Attend Ben Shelton’s US Open Final?

As reported by Yahoo Sports, Trinity Rodman is unlikely to attend Ben Shelton’s US Open final on Sunday. While she has not released a formal public statement ruling out an appearance, her professional soccer schedule makes traveling to New York almost impossible.

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Rodman has been a constant presence in Shelton’s box during his run at Flushing Meadows. She watched his earlier rounds in person and provided plenty of energy from the stands. However, because she has her own high-stakes match scheduled for the exact same afternoon, fans should not expect to see her in the stadium when the tennis final gets underway.

Why Does Trinity Rodman Have a Scheduling Conflict With Ben Shelton’s Final?

The reason Rodman will likely miss the final comes down to a direct game clash in the National Women’s Soccer League. Her team, the Washington Spirit, is scheduled to play a regular season match against Boston Legacy FC on Sunday, September 13.

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The kickoff for her soccer game is set for 1:00 PM ET at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, Shelton’s championship match against Zverev is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET up in New York.

With the Spirit pushing for playoff seeding near the top of the league table, Rodman cannot easily skip her club duties. Even if she hurried straight to an airport after the final whistle, the tennis match would already be deep into play before she could ever reach Queens.

Has Trinity Rodman Supported Ben Shelton at the 2026 US Open?

Rodman has been one of Shelton’s biggest supporters throughout the 2026 US Open. She sat courtside for his matches during the week, including his stunning late-night victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. That five-set match did not wrap up until after 3:30 in the morning, yet Rodman stayed until the very last point before heading back to Virginia for team practice later that day.

She was also in the stands on Friday to watch Shelton take down Frances Tiafoe in four sets to punch his ticket to the final. Shelton has often called Rodman his good luck charm, noting that he seemed to win every tournament she attended this season, including titles in Dallas, Munich, Stuttgart, and Montreal.

What Has Trinity Rodman Said About Ben Shelton’s US Open Final?

Following Shelton’s semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe, Rodman quickly showed her love and pride on social media. She shared a picture on her Instagram stories showing Shelton celebrating his big win on the court, adding a short three-word caption that read, “Onto the next,” finished with a red heart.

While she has shared photos and cheered him on online after every win, Rodman has stayed quiet about her personal travel plans. She has not posted anything about rushing to New York or facing Zverev, keeping her public messages focused entirely on celebrating Shelton’s hard work and big moments on the court.

Will Trinity Rodman Be in Ben Shelton’s Player Box Against Alexander Zverev?

Looking at the schedules, Trinity Rodman is unlikely to be in Ben Shelton’s player box for the US Open final.

Rodman has been a regular supporter of Shelton and has made time to watch him compete throughout the summer. However, she is also preparing for a game of her own with the Washington Spirit, scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. That makes it difficult for her to be in New York when Shelton takes the court.

Unless she misses her own match or Shelton’s final turns into a lengthy five-set battle, the more likely scenario is Rodman cheering for him from afar, potentially alongside her teammates in the soccer locker room.