Wimbledon Champion’s Emotional Tribute to Doctor Fiancée Wins Hearts After Victory

Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara claimed their second Wimbledon men’s doubles title by overcoming Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic 7-6(4), 7-6(3) in the championship match. And for Patten, the victory carried extra meaning as he gave a heartfelt mention to his fiancée, Ellie Stone.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My fiancée, especially, who couldn’t be here today, she’s worth a special mention,” Patten added in his post-match interview. “She has a proper job, so she can’t be here today,” the 30-year-old added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, when the Wimbledon presenter Rishi Persad asked why she could not attend, the Brit added, “She is a doctor, so she’s been on call all week. I hit a yellow tennis ball, and she saves lives. Like I say, she’s got a proper job, and I am so proud of her for what she does. She works way harder than me, and I can’t wait to see her.”

And the current doubles world No. 1’s words offered fans a glimpse into the life he shares away from the tennis court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple has been together for more than a decade. But the British tennis ace does not get to see Ellie Stone very often because she is training to become a doctor in North Carolina, USA.

Their relationship reached another milestone in November 2025. Stone travelled to Italy to watch Patten compete at the ATP Finals. Knowing she was making the trip, the Briton quietly searched the city for the perfect place to propose. He eventually asked her to marry him, and she accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the doubles star won the ATP Finals doubles title, beating Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Patten shared the joyous news with everyone.

“And I have to give a special mention to my new fiancée, Ellie. I thought Turin was a pretty romantic place, and luckily she said yes! Thank you for the support, and I can’t wait to enjoy our time together,” he added back then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, almost a year later, at Wimbledon, Patten once again remembered his fiancée as he held another SW19 trophy. His latest triumph made the moment even more emotional for the couple.

Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara reach ATP Finals as the first doubles pair after SW19 glory

Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten have built one of the strongest partnerships on the ATP Tour since joining forces in 2024. The top-seeded duo teamed up during the 2024 clay-court season, and since then, they have consistently delivered big results on the biggest stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their 5 titles this season are already the most in a single season together, including Adelaide, Doha, Dubai, the Madrid Masters, and now at the All-England Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their latest triumph at the Championships also marked a third straight season with a Grand Slam doubles title. They previously won SW19 in 2024, the AO in 2025, and now SW19 again in 2026.

With their latest victory on Centre Court, the 37-year-old Harri Heliovaara and the Briton became the first doubles team to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals this year. The Finnish-British pair will return to the season-ending event for the third consecutive year.

Even their on-court chemistry was once again on full display after lifting the Wimbledon trophy. And the Briton made sure to praise his partner during the celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I owe Harri my career, really. When I started, he took a chance on me, and it turned out to be the best decision he ever made, I think. It is surreal. When we won the first time, we didn’t know if we would have a chance to do it again. We feel so lucky to be here again,” Patten said after the match.

And with the men’s doubles event now over, attention shifts to the women’s doubles final before the men’s singles final takes center stage between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev.