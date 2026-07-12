Wimbledon Champions Engage in Cheeky Banter During Press Conference: “Never Get Anything”

When Henry Patten hit the final ace against the pair of Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in the Wimbledon Men’s Doubles final, he and Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara became two-time Wimbledon champions. However, moments after the victory, Heliovaara jokingly teased Patten for making himself the hero of the title-clinching moment.

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“He always finishes the big match with a big ace, but I never get anything”, said Heliovaara in the post-match press conference. “No but I thought it was out I didn’t realize. You know it’s a split second when you’re waiting for the call. Oh no, there’s no call. That means we’ve won. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

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The final was not easy for the top-seeded pair, as both teams served phenomenally, with no break points in the match. However, in the tiebreaks, Patten and Heliovaara took the initiative, building an early lead that helped them close out the match in straight sets.

Of the four players on the court, Patten was the standout performer, with his left-handed serve proving especially decisive. He and Harri Heliovaara lost just four points behind their first serve all match, never allowing their opponents a single break opportunity.

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In fact, the match-winning ace epitomized Patten’s dominance on serve throughout the final.

“It’s even a better feeling when you have hit an ace”, joked Patten in the press conference. “You’ll never know what that feels like”. This title was the pair’s third Major title together, following success at SW19 in 2024 and the Australian Open in 2025. They showed their versatility during this year’s clay-court season as well, reaching the French Open final but losing to Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

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The Wimbledon title is just the exclamation point to a period of dominance shown by the team of Patten and Heliovaara, who are the top-ranked doubles team in the world, having dominated the ATP Tour for the last two seasons.

Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara dominated the Doubles format since last two years

Since their Wimbledon win in 2024, Patten and Heliovaara have been asserting their dominance on the doubles circuit. The pair had an excellent 2025 season, reaching five finals, winning major titles like the Australian Open and the Paris Masters, and claiming the year-end ATP Finals title. That late indoor hard-court run gave the pair the form to start the 2026 season on a strong foot.

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Patten and Heliovaara started with four finals in the initial hard-court season, winning 500-level titles at Adelaide, Qatar, and Dubai before finishing as runner-up at the Miami Open. The pair had their first clay-court success when they won the Madrid Open and came close to winning Roland Garros, falling short in the final.

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The grass-court season saw the pair reach the final at the Queen’s Club Championships, where Arevalo and Pavic beat them in straight sets. As the top seeds at SW19, Patten and Heliovaara had to face three ten-point match tiebreaks during their second-round, third-round, and quarterfinal fixtures. In the semifinal, they beat the pair of Thanasi Kokkinakis and Aleksandar Kovacevic in two tiebreak sets.

Facing Arevalo and Pavic in the final was no small challenge for Patten and Heliovaara, as they had lost to the same pair at Queens, and Arevalo was in high spirits, having won the mixed doubles title with Jelena Ostapenko. However, the top-seeded pair came out victorious in the end. All thanks to their big serving moments.