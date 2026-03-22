Wimbledon Championships Shake Up 149-Year-Old Tradition With Major Rule Change

What happens when a 149-year-old tradition meets 21st-century technology? While Wimbledon may not be known for changing long-standing traditions, they have decided to shake things up this time around. The upcoming edition of the tournament is all set to begin from June 29 and will go on till July 12. It has been decided that a major change will be made to the technology that was previously used in the tournament for years. This move may as well mark the beginning of a new era for the oldest Grand Slam.

It has been confirmed that Wimbledon is all set to introduce the video review system for the first time in the tournament’s 149-year-old history. This review system made its Grand Slam debut at the 2023 US Open, and it has been used at the Australian Open as well. But it is yet to be introduced at the French Open.

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The video review will be available throughout the tournament at the Centre Court and No. 1 Court. The technology will also be used on No. 2 Court, No. 3 Court, Court 12, and Court 18 for singles matches.

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This move comes amid an increasing demand for better officiating at tennis events. While Wimbledon may have been late to adopt the technology, it is expected to be quite helpful for the players. All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) confirmed the system’s introduction and explained how it will work through an official statement.

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“Players will be allowed to review specific judgment calls made by the chair umpire (such as, for example, ‘not-up’, ‘foul shot’, ‘touch’) either on a point-ending call, when a player immediately stops play, or immediately after the completion of a point (in the case of hindrance),” the statement read. “Players will not be limited in the number of reviews they can request.”

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The video review system will work separately from the electronic-line-calling system that will still be used to determine whether the ball is in or out. The new system will focus on the tricky calls that are made by the chair umpire. This includes instances like double touches, possible hindrances, and more.

Players can ask for the review as soon as the rally is over or immediately after the umpire’s decision brings the point to an end. Unlike the electronic-line system, there is no limit on how many times a player can ask for a video review. This provides them with more freedom to question the umpire’s calls than before.

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While this can be considered as a step in the right direction for Wimbledon, there are other traditions that the Grand Slam remains adamant it will not change, despite multiple calls for change from players.

Wimbledon refuses to change its current broadcast set-up

According to a recent report by The Times, Wimbledon has decided not to change its camera set-up ahead of the 2026 edition despite the players’ growing concerns regarding privacy. The move follows backlash the Australian Open received for its invasive behind-the-scenes camera access earlier this year.

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As per the report, Wimbledon believes that backstage cameras offer value and capture important moments. However, the officials had confirmed that spaces designated to the players and their teams will not be recorded and this rule will apply throughout the tournament.

“Wimbledon has told players it will not be making any changes to its camera set-up at this year’s championships despite a backlash over behind-the-scenes access at the Australian Open,” Tom Kershaw noted in The Times.

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The debate over players’ privacy had erupted following Coco Gauff’s elimination at the 2026 Australian Open. After losing to Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals, Gauff had smashed her racket off the court. Though she had done her best to avoid the cameras, people were still able to find the video and it quickly went viral. The American voiced her frustration with the tournament for not providing her with any sort of privacy.

“I tried to go somewhere where they wouldn’t broadcast it, but obviously they did,” she said. “So, yeah, maybe some conversations can be had, because I feel like at this tournament the only private place we have is the locker room.”

Gauff then found support from none other than Novak Djokovic, who also shared a similar sentiment over the issue.

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“I agree with her (Coco),” he said. “You know, it’s really sad that you can’t basically move away anywhere and hide and – what do you call that – fume out your frustration, your anger in a way that won’t be captured by a camera. But we live in a society and in times where content is everything, so it’s a deeper discussion.”

With Wimbledon refusing to change its broadcast set-up, the debate around players’ privacy continues. It remains to be seen if the other Grand Slams will do something about this issue or if they will also be resistant to change.