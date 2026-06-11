Wimbledon Confirms Record-Breaking $85 Million Move Amid Players’ Pay Dispute

Wimbledon has announced record-breaking prize money for the 2026 edition amid the lingering dispute over players’ compensation. “As players continue their tirade against Grand Slams over prize money, the SW19 has decided to make a significant increase to their purse. They have raised their total prize money purse to £64.2 million (approximately $85.8 million), which is a 20% increase from last year. However, it doesn’t look like the players would be satisfied with this figure either.

This is because the prize money still doesn’t meet the 22% increase in revenue share demand that the players had put forward last year. Likely, the dispute will further move on to the grass swing, and it’s clearly far from over as of now. In comparison, Wimbledon’s total prize pool last year was £53.5 million (approximately $72.7 million).

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Aside from the increase in the total purse, Wimbledon has also made a substantial increase in the cash prize that the singles champions will get. Both the men’s and women’s singles champions will receive £3.6 million each (approximately $4.8 million). In comparison, they had received £3 million for winning the title last year.

Another significant increase has been made to the prize money for the qualifiers. The total qualifying purse has been increased by nearly 13%, with the final round losers receiving £50,000 each ($66,772).

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Wimbledon organizers will be hoping that the increase is satisfactory for the players, or else another media protest could very well be on the cards. The players had done the same at the recently concluded French Open. The protest was initiated by the players after the mere 9.3% increase that was made to the Roland Garros’ total prize purse.

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This resulted in many of them leaving media conferences after just 15 minutes. The protest aimed to pressure the tournaments even further over the prize money dispute. However, it didn’t quite end up working as the Grand Slam decided not to make any increase to the announced prize money.