The qualifying rounds of Wimbledon just got underway today, but an unexpected political twist quickly stole all the attention. Keir Starmer’s resignation has set the stage for the UK’s 7th prime minister in less than a decade, intensifying the political drama in the country. And besides the shocking news on ‌opening day, The Championships has now found itself linked to a trend that has left fans scratching their heads.

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Since 2016, 4 of the last 6 British PMs and the last 4 male leaders have all announced their resignations during the Championship period, either during qualifying or in the middle of the tournament itself.

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The trend began with the 53rd PM, David Cameron, who resigned on June 24, 2016. His announcement came during the Wimbledon qualifying rounds that year. The 55th PM, Boris Johnson, followed the same path on July 7, 2022, also during the tournament that year.

The 57th PM, Rishi Sunak, the MP for Richmond and Northallerton, also called it quits on June 22, 2026, during SW19 as well. His resignation, along with then Health Secretary of the UK Sajid Javid, sparked a historic wave of cabinet walkouts that ultimately brought down Boris Johnson’s government.

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Today, the 58th PM, Keir Starmer, joined that unusual list. Starmer, who had led the Labour Party since 2020, was elected to lead the country in 2024. However, the 63-year-old’s resignation came after several months of internal criticism, with some members of his own party arguing he had failed to deliver the rapid change promised by him when getting elected.

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And as that bizarre trend continues, SW19 has once again found itself sharing headlines with British politics. With the official matches now underway, the tennis fans can only wonder whether another unexpected chapter is about to unfold.

How is the SW19 schedule shaping up this year?

The Championships’ main draw for 2026 begins on Monday, June 29, and will conclude on Sunday, July 12. Before the main draw gets underway in a week from today, Wimbledon follows its familiar schedule.

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That includes qualifying from 22nd to 25th June, the official draw on 26th June, the first round starting from 29th to 30th June, the second round from 1st to 2nd July, the third round from 3rd to 4th July, the fourth round from 5th to 6th July, the quarterfinals from 7th to 8th July, the semifinals on 9th July for WTA and 10th July for ATP, and the finals on 10th and 11th July.

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The Grass court Slam will again use its current format of 14 consecutive days of competition. Matches will also be played on the middle Sunday, a recent change introduced by the SW19 organisers to improve scheduling for both players and fans.

From the ATP side, Jannik Sinner returns as the defending champion. The Italian top seed will also be eager to bounce back after his shocking 2nd-round exit at Roland Garros.

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The absence of former top seed Carlos Alcaraz through injury could make the bottom half of the men’s draw even more intriguing.

The WTA draw is equally fascinating after 6 different champions emerged across the last 6 Grand Slams. Former world No. 1 Iga Swiatek will attempt to become the only player since the American icon Serena Williams to successfully defend the Venus Rosewater Dish at SW19.

And speaking of Williams, the iconic tennis sisters are back this year. Serena Williams will play singles for the first time in 4 years while also teaming up with her 45-year-old sister, Venus Williams, in doubles.

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With the Grand Slam now getting underway today, the battle for the grass court glory officially begins.