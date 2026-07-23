Wimbledon Prodigies Face Fresh Challenge With DC Open Qualifying Wildcards

Just two weeks after delivering breakout performances at the Wimbledon boys’ singles final, Cruz Hewitt and Jordan Lee are set for another major opportunity. While the American qualifier edged the 17-year-old Australian in a dramatic title clash, both players left a lasting impression with their remarkable runs. Now, their efforts have earned recognition as they prepare to head to the US capital for their next challenge.

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Just two weeks after making headlines at SW19, the young stars have now been handed qualifying wildcards for the Washington Open.

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The ATP 500 event confirmed the news on Thursday with a post on X, writing, “The future is here. 2026 Wimbledon boys’ singles champion Jordan Lee and finalist Cruz Hewitt have received qualifying wildcards and will both play their first match on Saturday!”

For the Aussie, it marks another major milestone in his growing career. The son of Aussie icon Lleyton Hewitt will now get his first chance to qualify for an ATP Tour main draw outside of Down Under.

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It will also be his first time the world No. 615 plays a senior-level match in the US.

Hewitt will not be alone in the ATP 500 event either. Several Aussies will be in the field, including Alex de Minaur, who returns to defend the title he captured last year after beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

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Former two-time Washington singles champion Nick Kyrgios will also add more attention to the tournament after announcing that he will partner American Francis Tiafoe in the men’s doubles event.

Meanwhile, Jordan Lee arrives after creating history at the All-England Club. He became only the second qualifier to win the SW19 boys’ singles title two weeks ago.

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The achievement was even more remarkable because the 16-year-old became the only qualifier to win any Grand Slam boys’ tournament since Noah Rubin accomplished the feat at SW19 in 2014.

He also became the first US player to win the SW19 boys’ singles title since Samir Banerjee won it in 2021. His breakthrough at 16 has quickly made him one of the brightest young names in professional tennis.

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While Hewitt and Lee are set to strengthen the Mubadala Citi DC Open draw, the tournament has also dealt with several withdrawals ahead of the event.

Félix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev withdraw from Washington

The North American hard-court swing is about to begin at the Washington Open. This year’s ATP 500 event will take place from July 27 to August 2, marking the 57th edition of the men’s tournament.

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The ATP and WTA combined event has also confirmed its four main-draw wildcards: American Ben Shelton, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jack Draper, and Japanese Kei Nishikori, all of whom have received direct entries into the main draw.

The current world No. 6 American required a wildcard because he was not included on the initial entry list. Yet, not every big name will be making the trip to the US capital. Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime has decided to withdraw from the tournament.

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The 25-year-old made that decision after his marathon 2026 SW19 quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic. Auger-Aliassime has instead chosen to take an extra week of rest to prepare for the Canadian Masters 1000.

The former Grand Slam champion Daniil Medvedev has also made the same decision. The Russian ace, who reached the quarterfinals at the Citi DC Open last year, has withdrawn from the entry list as well.

Qualifying for the tournament begins on Saturday, while the main singles draw will then get underway on Monday.

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With several stars arriving and a few notable withdrawals, the stage is set for an exciting week in the capital city. Who do you think will lift the trophy and start the US Open preparation with an advantage?