Wimbledon Receives Major Relief Amid Players ‘Boycott’ Threats

Amid growing calls from both WTA and ATP players for a larger share of tennis revenues, Wimbledon delivered a landmark response on Thursday by unveiling a 20% rise in both total prize money and the singles champions’ payouts. The grass court Slam’s overall prize fund, including player per day, will now reach $85.8 million, a figure described as the biggest annual increase in The Championships’ history. And that huge financial boost may have eased mounting tensions behind the storylines, with fears of a potential player boycott now appearing far less likely.

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“Leading players from the ATP and WTA Tours welcome Wimbledon’s 2026 prize money announcement as a genuine and significant step forward – the 20% increase is the largest single-year uplift in the tournament’s history and a meaningful signal of intent,” the player group said in a statement published by The Guardian.

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The statement from the players association also emphasized that players recognize and appreciate the tournament’s continued investment in the sport aimed at their boycott slogans.

“Players want to see Wimbledon continue to thrive and support the investment the tournament makes in the game. The question has never been whether those investments are valuable, but whether the athletes whose performances drive the event’s global success should receive a fair share of its tremendous financial growth.”

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Imago 9th July 2023 All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England: Wimbledon Tennis Tournament A member of the armed forces stands in front of the Wimbledon logo PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12529270 ShaunxBrooks

The player group further clarified that their efforts are not aimed at undermining The Championships’ achievements. Instead, they believe tennis’s prosperity should benefit everyone involved. “Our goal is not to diminish that success, it is to ensure that its continued growth benefits equitably everyone who contributes to it.”

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And the calls for a greater share of Grand Slam revenues have been growing louder in recent years especially after players have increasingly explored ways to push for collective action.

Even ahead of this year’s Roland Garros, the top seed Aryna Sabalenka suggested that players might eventually need to organize a boycott if their demands continue to go unanswered. Even the Italian top seed at the tournament Jannik Sinner, American ace Coco Gauff, and several other leading names also voiced their support for change.

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During pre-tournament press conferences at Paris, most of the top 10 players limited their media sessions to just 15 minutes. The move served as a symbolic protest regarding their share of tournament revenues.

And to share the light on the growing debate, the push for reform has been building for some time. Just over a year ago, 20 of the prominent players from both WTA and ATP sides signed a letter addressed to the leaders of the four Grand Slams, requesting increased prize money and a stronger role in decision-making processes.

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And now, as tensions appear to ease following Wimbledon’s landmark announcement, tournament officials have also highlighted how the substantial prize money increase could further support both sets of players competing in the upcoming edition of the SW19.

All England Club chair explains SW19’s stance after landmark prize money increase

The Championships has introduced substantial prize money increases across its prize money structure for this year’s tournament. The revised figures reflect the Grand Slam’s effort to reward players at every stage of competition.

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For instance, the first-round prize money will rise to $107,000, representing a 21% increase compared to the 2024 edition of the tournament. Meanwhile, players competing in the qualifying rounds will benefit from an overall increase of 25% (estimated).

The financial rewards extend deep into the latter stages of this year’s SW19 as well. Both the WTA and ATP singles runners-up will receive around $2.4 million each, marking a whopping 18% rise from last year’s figures.

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The biggest boost comes for the champions on both sides. The WTA and ATP singles winners will each take home around $4.8 million, a notable jump from the $3.8 million awarded to both Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek last year.

And after the increase of the prize money, the All-England Club chair Deborah Jevans addressed the significance of the process. “I would hope the players would welcome it. It’s a significant amount of money,” Jevans said.

Later, she added, “We’ve demonstrated that we’ve looked at every round, including qualifying. My hope is that the players do recognize what a significant increase that this is.”

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With prize money rising across the draw this year, players now head into the grass-court major with additional financial incentive. As anticipation continues to build around the grass court Slam, the countdown has truly begun for another edition of tennis’ most prestigious tournament.