Wimbledon Reveals Plan to Tackle Influencer Problem After Coco Gauff & Others Flag US Open Issue

While the spotlight has been on some of the best players in the world on Arthur Ashe at the ongoing US Open, an unnecessary chunk has been taken up by the tennis etiquette of influencers. While the New York Mayor’s initiative to grow the sport among younger audiences is commendable, it has come at a cost, if player complaints are to be considered, with the ring light debacle during Naomi Osaka’s game as the prime example. However, Wimbledon has reportedly devised a unique plan to solve the issue, as reported by tennis insider Jon Wertheim.

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“There will be influencers invited to Wimbledon in 2027, I was told, but as a condition, they must first pass some sort of test about tennis etiquette,” said Wertheim on Tennis Channel. “Get the influencers, get the content, broaden the appeal of tennis, but also make sure that we’re not using ring lamps as Naomi Osaka is a few feet away serving. Seems to make sense.”

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The issue of influencers’ etiquette shot to prominence at Flushing Meadows after the match between Naomi Osaka and Anastasia Zakharova. Playing late on Arthur Ashe, the match had to be momentarily stopped by the umpire to ask a group of influencers in a suite to stop recording and sit down when the game was being played. A group of influencers was spotted having full-blown photo shoots while the match was underway in the stadium’s corporate lounges.

Wimbledon, however, already has its own set of protocols to ensure that tennis etiquette is followed. Not talking during points and being quiet during serves are some of them, with people only allowed to move in their seats during changeovers or the end of sets. Most importantly, SW19 has strict restrictions on flash photography, including a ban on devices like long selfie sticks.

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More importantly, Wimbledon does not have corporate boxes in the tennis stadiums, unlike Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. SW19 has its own corporate hospitality suites away from the main court arena, at Rosewater Pavilion or Cannizaro House. While the corporate boxes at Flushing Meadows help create a buzz, the Royal Box at Wimbledon adds prestige and gravitas to the tournament.

This issue of influencer behavior has snowballed into a larger debate, with traditional tennis fans criticizing the presence of influencers and the US Open’s decision to double down on them this year. As per the BBC, around 100 influencers were granted accreditation to attend the tournament at Flushing Meadows this year. While they have helped increase the tournament’s reach, stars like Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff have not been overly impressed.

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Like every other issue, Coco Gauff had a balanced take on influencer behavior at the US Open. While the World No.3 recognized the need for content creators to enhance the tournament’s overall reach, she made it clear that it should not come at the cost of breaching tennis etiquette or disrupting the match.

“Any venue you come to, you have to follow the etiquette towards it. I definitely think no flash photography. Try not to talk too loud. Ashe is a very loud court, so I’m used to it,” said Gauff in her press conference. “Definitely not, like, mouthing TikToks and stuff in the middle of a point. It’s not just for the players, but for the viewing experience, for those around.”

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On the other hand, Osaka was a bit more categorical in her remarks, adamant that a lack of awareness of the etiquette of any event is a show of disrespect. She was all for growing the sport, but she emphasized how the newer crowd should be managed within the stadium.

“I think obviously if you come to a sporting event you have to respect the sport, and I feel like it’s common courtesy to read up on the sport, especially the etiquette,” said Osaka during the post-match press conference after winning her second-round match against Katerina Siniakova. “I feel like it could be a good thing for people to make the sport of tennis popular to their specific audience, but I think it has to be managed a lot better, especially in a situation like my first-round match.”

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Other players, like Jessica Pegula, also termed the influencer behavior “a bit disrespectful,” whereas players like Daniil Medvedev were a bit more casual about the matter. The former World No.1 claimed that the role of influencers in growing the sport outweighed the downside, and the matter could be addressed by issuing warnings.