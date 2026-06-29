Wimbledon Tradition Deemed “Inexplicable” as Fans Slam Grueling Queue Experience

Wimbledon’s deep-rooted traditions are what set it apart, which applies even in the way tickets are sold to the public. Grand Slams are the premium events of tennis, and getting tickets is no joke, but that is where the Wimbledon Queue comes in handy for fans looking to secure tickets to the show courts and ground passes on the day of play.

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Unlike other Majors, Wimbledon reserves about 500 tickets for each of the Center Court, Court 1, and Court 2, as well as a large number of ground passes for the outer courts. People often arrive at the Wimbledon grounds the day before and join the queue for tickets, with many camping overnight to get the ticket they want. However, camping on open grounds may not be the most practical option in 2026, as fans pointed out on social media, calling for an alternate ticketing system.

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This Wimbledon initiative is based on the event’s approach to letting common people access tickets to prime locations across SW19 on the eve of matchday, which will be something of a hassle for people who attempt to book tickets digitally, where the guarantee of a ticket is lower. On the other hand, if a fan gets themselves to the Queue early before the day of play, the chances of getting a ticket are extremely high as there are definite rules of the process, as people cannot change their queue positions, which is ensured by a number assigned to the person, and the team of stewards who make sure the process goes forward smoothly.

The Queue emerged organically at Wimbledon when Centre Court opened in 1920, as people stood in long lines waiting for tickets. That is when the tournament reserved a small pool of tickets for people on the day of the match to ensure democratic distribution. Gradually, as people grew in number, the tournament added an official nature to the process by introducing 24-hour stewards, issuing queue numbers, and even putting out a booklet of instructions to educate the people about the regulations, including the tent sizes and what was the decorum to follow, with the event organizers opening up the Wimbledon Ground in 1993, which saw the start of the camping culture.

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However, over time, the novelty of camping overnight for tickets seems to have worn off, and fans have not supported the tradition.

Fans Not Happy With the Wimbledon Queue Anymore

Standing in line overnight, including camping on open grounds without adequate provisions for mobile charging and bathrooms, is not a feasible option standing in 2026, as the fan pointed out.

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“This might be an unpopular opinion, but I neither like nor agree with the famous Wimbledon Queue…I don’t understand….In the middle of 2026, they’re still forcing people to camp out overnight in the open air just to buy a ticket. I get that it’s what’s always been done, but we’re not in 1877 anymore,” said a fan.

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Another fan pointed out the impracticability related to the Wimbledon queue, saying: “I know this shit is for equity and to ensure everyone can experience it regardless of income bracket, but Wimbledon NEEDS a better system. It’s a mess. People shouldn’t have to sleep in a field to get into an event.”

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No matter what people say, the queue is still popular among fans, as one fan shared a picture of having a queue number beyond 4000 despite reaching the line at 5 a.m. on the morning of Day 1. “First time doing the Wimbledon Queue in 9 years! I arrived at the same time (just before 5 a.m.), but last time I was No.1785 – today No.4857!! Who knows when I’ll get in, bearing the first tube used to be the trick, not anymore,” said the fan. Given the number, the wait would have been quite long, after which they would have had to pass through security checks and then present the required ID on the Wimbledon app; once the payment goes through, the ticket would be available.

One fan agreed with the ongoing notion against the traditional queue, saying, “Exactly. How about setting fair ticket prices and running a digital ballot/queue system to stop scalpers? Making people literally colonize a park for 24 hours to see some tennis is crazy.”

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However, the ardent supporters of the tradition voiced their opinion, stating the deficiencies of the online ticketing system. “I’ve done the Wimbledon queue 2 different years, and totally prefer this to waiting in an online queue in the 600k spot behind thousands of bots and coming empty-handed,” said the fan. Despite the critics, the tradition still lives on, as evidenced by the healthy crowd at Wimbledon Park on the opening day of the championships, which will be difficult this year amid the heatwave in London.