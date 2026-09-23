“Without Thinking”- Carlos Alcaraz Questions Alexander Zverev Over US Open Moment That Left Him Stunned

With just a few days to go before the Laver Cup, both Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev are training hard as members of Team Europe. They are the highest-ranked players in the lineup, and the team will be relying on them to get the important results against Team World. As Alcaraz was having a training session, Zverev came courtside to meet him, and the two had a hilarious exchange. Turns out the Spaniard revisited a peculiar moment Zverev experienced during the US Open final against Ben Shelton.

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Watching the final from home, Alcaraz was surprised to see that Zverev didn’t even realize that he was playing the final game of the match. The German found out he had won the match once the chair umpire announced it. He was so focused on the match that he didn’t realize what the score was. Alcaraz wanted to know what was going through Zverev’s mind at the time.

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“Tell me what you were thinking… I was watching it at home and couldn’t believe it,” he asked. Zverev gave a self-deprecating reply, stating that he wasn’t thinking a lot at the time. “Completely nothing in my head. That’s what helps, you know? When you’re stupid, it helps.”

But Alcaraz wasn’t quite satisfied with this explanation. “No way, come on… but I feel like it helps a lot to play the last game without thinking.”

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Zverev then explained that he wasn’t aware of the score and thought he was leading 4-1 in the fourth set. But the score was actually 5-2, and Zverev clinched the set by winning the eighth game. “I thought it was 4-1, and then I wasn’t nervous, you know? If it’s 5-2, I was so nervous for sure.”

Though Shelton realized that he had lost right away, Zverev was instead preparing for the next game and was overjoyed when he got to know about his victory. This was the World No. 2’s maiden triumph at Flushing Meadows and his second Grand Slam title win of the season. He had a remarkable campaign in New York.

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After being involved in five-setters in the opening two rounds, Zverev didn’t lose a set in the next four rounds until the semifinals. While the final wasn’t one-sided by any means, Zverev managed to oust the crowd favorite Shelton 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 6-2.

Imago 2026 US Open Alexander Zverev GER FOR EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY *** 2026 U.S. Open: Alexander Zverev GER FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The US Open also proved to be an important tournament for Alcaraz. He finally made his return to the court after a four-month injury layoff and delivered an impressive performance. The World No. 3 reached the quarterfinals after only losing a set in the first four matches. Though his campaign was brought to an end by Shelton in a thrilling five-set encounter, it was still a promising campaign for the Spaniard.

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Both Zverev and Alcaraz will now be aiming to continue their form at the Laver Cup. Other members of their team include Flavio Cobolli, Rafael Jodar, Jakub Mensik, Casper Ruud and Arthur Fery, who has been selected as an alternate. Yannik Noah is the team captain, and Tim Henman is the vice-captain. They will be taking on Team World, who have won three of the last four editions of the event and have assembled a formidable lineup this year as well.

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Ben Shelton and Alex de Minaur headline Team World’s lineup for Laver Cup

The team is captained by Andre Agassi, with Pat Rafter being the vice-captain. The lineup consists of Ben Shelton, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Bublik, Learner Tien, and Tommy Paul. Ignacio Buse has been chosen as the alternate player for the team.

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The lineup is dominated by American players in particular, as four of them hail from the country. Buse is the latest player to join the squad, and he has been taken into the team after a solid season. He has won two titles so far and recently helped Peru in their victory over Paraguay at the Davis Cup.

But alternates generally do not get an opportunity to play. They are used when a main lineup player gets injured or can’t play for another reason. So, it is unlikely that either Buse or Fery will get to feature at the Laver Cup. But the tournament may still be a great learning curve for both of them, as they will be on the team with some of the best players in the world.