Worried Fans Send Prayers For Carlos Alcaraz As He Announces Wimbledon Withdrawal Due To Injury

Fresh off his Roland Garros triumph, Carlos Alcaraz arrived at Wimbledon last year with one goal in mind: to conquer SW19. But in the final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, it was Jannik Sinner who came out on top. After that loss, Alcaraz left with a quiet warning: “I’ll be back.” His fans had been waiting to see him make good on that promise, but things have taken an unexpected turn. With injury concerns, the Spaniard has now been forced to withdraw from the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

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Alcaraz picked up a wrist injury during his first-round match against Otto Virtanen at the Barcelona Open, and what initially looked minor ended up having a much bigger impact than expected. The setback ruled him out of the rest of the clay-court season, including the French Open.

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Now, the absence is set to continue into the grass swing as well, with Alcaraz confirming his withdrawal from Wimbledon Championships via social media. While his recovery is progressing and he is reportedly feeling better, he admitted he won’t be at full fitness in time for SW19, which begins on June 29.

Reflecting on it, the 22-year-old shared that he will miss both the HSBC Championships and Wimbledon, marking a frustrating pause in his season at a crucial stage.

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“My recovery is going well and I feel much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to be able to play, and that’s why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon. They are two really special tournaments for me and I’ll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!” he wrote on X.

Despite a sensational start to the 2026 season, injury troubles have brought Alcaraz’s momentum to a halt. The World No. 2 began the year in imperious form, winning his first 15 matches and lifting both the Australian Open and the Qatar Open titles.

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His unbeaten run eventually came to an end against Daniil Medvedev at the Indian Wells Open, although he still managed a strong showing in the tournament overall.

After an early second-round exit at the Miami Open, Carlos Alcaraz bounced back strongly on clay, reaching the final of the Monte Carlo Masters. Although he fell short against Jannik Sinner in the title clash, the Spaniard still looked set to carry that momentum through the rest of the season.

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However, the wrist injury picked up in Barcelona has now become a major setback, forcing him to withdraw from several upcoming tournaments. Following his announcement, fans quickly flooded social media with messages of support, wishing him a speedy recovery and hoping to see him back on court soon.

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Fans express their support towards Carlos Alcaraz after Wimbledon withdrawal

With Carlos Alcaraz currently sidelined, one thing fans are really missing is his on-court rivalry with Jannik Sinner. The pair have already clashed in eight Grand Slam finals, and their rivalry is increasingly being seen as the defining “Big Two” of this era.

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While supporters are used to seeing them go head-to-head at the biggest stages, Alcaraz’s absence has left a noticeable gap on tour. And amid that silence, one concerned fan wrote, “You’re doing the right thing by taking proper care of yourself. As you said,you have a long career ahead of you. We’re waiting for your return against Sinner and all the other stars. I’m saying this as an Italian. Break a leg, Champ.”

Interestingly, last year, the 22-year-old delivered a statement win at the US Open, defeating world No. 1 Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the men’s singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium to claim his sixth Grand Slam title. It was also his second US Open triumph, and with it, he reclaimed the ATP world No. 1 ranking for the first time since September 2023.

Wishing Alcaraz a speedy recovery, fans have been flooding social media with messages of support. Among them, one concerned fan echoed what many are feeling, expressing hope that the Spaniard can recover in time to return to the hard courts of New York. “That’s a pity, Champ! Wish you speedy recovery, and Good Luck for the US Open.”

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Another fan assured Alcaraz that he had made the right choice by prioritizing his health over the Grand Slam. “Your health and wellbeing is truly the most important thing, take as much time to recover as you need, this is such sad news.”

A fan also described Alcaraz as a “joy to watch” and seemed to can’t get over the fact that he will be missing the upcoming grass swing.