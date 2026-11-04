World No. 83 Stuns Djokovic in Paris, Ending His 2005 Record & ATP Finals Hopes

Novak Djokovic’s season is over, and a qualifier ranked No. 83 is the one who ended it. Rinky Hijikata beat the seven-time Paris champion 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday, the biggest win of his career.

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Djokovic looked in control after taking the first set 6-2. Then the match turned. Hijikata grew bolder behind his forehand in the second set and levelled, while the Serbian was seen doubling over to catch his breath between points. The decider stayed tight until 3-3, when the Australian broke to lead 4-3 and served it out.

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Born in Sydney to Japanese parents, Hijikata had only reached the main draw through qualifying before beating Luciano Darderi in the opening round.

The defeat ends Djokovic’s hopes of reaching the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. He at least needed a semifinal in Paris to stay alive in the race. He had already been taken to the limit in his opener, coming from a set down to beat Basel champion Valentin Vacherot 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-1, a win that made him the oldest match winner in the tournament’s history.

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Imago BASEL, SWITZERLAND – OCTOBER 29: Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during the Swiss Indoors Basel Day 6 at St. Jakobshalle on October 29, 2026 in Basel, Switzerland. *** BASEL, SWITZERLAND, OCTOBER 29: Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during Day 6 of the Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle on October 29, 2026, in Basel, Switzerland Copyright: xJustPictures.ch/PascalxvonxBürenx jp-en-EuSpIm-Pavo_Fotografie-05603

This is the first season since 2005 in which Djokovic has failed to reach a single Masters 1000 quarterfinal. He finishes with three wins and five losses at the Masters in 2026, having skipped five of the nine events.

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He will still close the year as the China Open champion and an Australian Open finalist.