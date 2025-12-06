World No. 43 Announces Retirement After Infamous Stolen Trophy Incident at US Open

For nearly twenty years, the tennis world has known her as the fighter who refused to fold, the competitor who showed up year after year with the same burning desire, and the champion who carved out her own space in a generation packed with giants. But now, after two decades of unforgettable moments, emotional highs, and one infamous controversy, world number 43, Sorana Cirstea, has decided her journey is nearing its final chapter.

The 35-year-old Romanian star, whose powerful groundstrokes and fearless court presence made her a threat on any surface, announced that 2026 will officially be her last season on Tour.

“I love tennis…I love the discipline, the routines, the hard work. The competition and the adrenaline fuel my soul. But like everything in life, it must come to an end. Next year it will be my 20th year on tour as a professional tennis player. I never expected to compete for such a long time, but the last couple of years have been my happiest on court, and they just kept me going. That being said, I have now decided that 2026 will be my last year on tour.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the kind of declaration that sends a quiet wave through the tennis world, because Sorana Cirstea has always been one of those players who embodied longevity, grit, and the unexplainable magic of sticking around.

“When you love something so much, it’s not easy to say ‘goodbye.’ For now, though, this is not a farewell, but a ‘see you one more time’. I still have lots of things I want to improve; I have goals and ambitions, so I hope to be able to achieve some of them next year and finish this wonderful career on a high note and on my terms.”

At 35, Cirstea is older than many of the rising talents she now shares locker rooms with. She played in the era of Serena Williams’ dominance, watched the rise of Naomi Osaka, saw teenagers come and go from the spotlight, and yet her name persisted, on draws, on leaderboards, and in upsets that shook tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorana Cirstea (@soranacirstea) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

With 3 WTA singles titles (and 6 doubles titles), numerous marquee wins, and a reputation for being one of the hardest hitters on Tour, Cirstea survived every wave of change that swept across women’s tennis. The sport evolved, the players changed, but she stayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In that IG post, Sorana Cirstea spoke about how much she adores tennis and how grateful she is for everything she has got and learned from this incredible journey.

“This sport has allowed a 4-year-old girl, holding the racket for the first time, to live her dream. A beautiful dream where all the sacrifices have been so worth it.” All she now wishes is to have a wonderful 2026 season and finish an incredible journey on a positive note.

Several of her peers dropped best wishes in the comment section. Anna Kalinskaya wrote, “Let’s have the best time 🙏🏽❤️,” while former WTA pro Caroline Garcia, Belinda Bencic, Angelique Kerber, and a few others dropped a “❤️” emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her best record at the Grand Slams was reaching the QF of the 2009 French Open and the 2023 US Open. She reached a career high of number 21 in August 2013. If we take a look at Sorana Cirstea’s performance in this season, currently ranked 43rd in the world, Cirstea won 1 title this season (Tennis in the Land) and finished the year with a win-loss record of 30-20. But other than her on-court feats, what is that off-court thing that created a lot of buzz during the US Open this year?

The time when Sorana Cirstea’s trophy was stolen in New York

Sorana Cirstea’s retirement announcement immediately brought fans back to one of the strangest and most talked-about moments of her career, the infamous stolen trophy incident at the US Open. Even in a sport filled with dramatic storylines, this one stood apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just a few months ago, she had won her third WTA singles title of her career, the first since 2021, at the Tennis in the Land championship in Cleveland. However, according to her statements, her trophy was stolen from her hotel room in New York. This happened two days after she was eliminated from singles play in Flushing Meadows. She even shared a post on IG.

“Whoever stole my Cleveland trophy from room 314 at The Fifty Sonesta, please give it back. It has no material value, just sentimental value! It would be greatly appreciated! Thank you.”

As per the reports, Sorana Cirstea was presented with the trophy a day before the start of the US Open, which she went on to play at Flushing Meadows in New York. After hearing her complaints, the hotel’s general manager, Simon Chapman, also released a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are in close communication with our valued guest regarding the reported missing item. Our director of safety and security, a retired NYPD detective, is personally overseeing the investigation. We are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness and continue to work directly with Ms Cirstea.”

Have you ever heard of any incident like this? Well, the stolen trophy incident became a symbol of how unpredictable her career has been – thrilling, chaotic, emotional, and unforgettable. But it never overshadowed who she was: a fighter, a survivor, and one of tennis’ most enduring characters. As Sorana Cirstea prepares for her last season, the tennis world is already nostalgic.

During an interview in the last month, the Romanian star spoke about how crucial the support of her family has been in her tennis journey. She highlighted their sacrifices to provide her with the opportunity to pursue her passion. Having said that, she also shed a bit of light on her plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Off the court, I’m interested in exploring opportunities in business and entrepreneurship. I have a few ideas that I’m working on, and I’m excited to see where they lead. I also want to continue giving back to the community and supporting causes that are important to me. Ultimately, my goal is to live a fulfilling and meaningful life, both on and off the court.”

What role do you want Sorana Cirstea to take up after retirement? Share your thoughts in the comment box.