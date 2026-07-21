World No. 374 Shocks Rival After Last-Minute Wildcard Entry at Estoril Open

A little over a year ago, Tiago Torres was not even inside tennis’s top 1,000. The 24-year-old Portuguese wildcard walked out onto the main stadium at the Millennium Estoril Open on Monday, where he beat a former top-20 player in straight sets in his ATP Tour debut in front of a packed home crowd, which will help him jump into the top 400 rankings for the first time when the rankings are updated next week.

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Torres, ranked a career-high No. 427 heading into the match, faced Nikoloz Basilashvili, a player who once sat as high as No. 16 in the world and had a 4-7 record on tour this season. The Portuguese found himself down 1-4 in the opening set before completely turning the match around, winning 11 of the final 13 games to close it out 6-4, 6-2 in just 70 minutes. He won 74 percent of first serve points, which made things easier for him to take the match under control.

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The scale of the moment was not lost on him afterwards. “It’s a whirlwind of emotions, to be honest. I still haven’t fully processed the fact that I got into the Estoril Open, let alone won a match. It was incredible. I never played in front of so many people before, the stadium was basically full,” Torres said. “At the beginning it was tough because I was really nervous, but as the match went on, I managed to settle down and play some really good tennis.”

Torres was handed a last-minute wildcard directly into the tournament proper. “I thought I would play qualifying and I ended up receiving a main draw wild card. It’s still crazy to think I’m here playing main draw and winning. It’s very emotional,” he said.

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The Portuguese also looked back at how he got to this place, when he played four years of college tennis at the University of Texas at San Antonio before graduating last year to turn pro.

“It was an incredible four years in America, and I’m not going to lie, it’s even better right now,” he said. “This year I’ve been working a lot. I’ve been playing super well, but I never imagined I could play like this in a stadium like this.”

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Asked what carried him through the nerves of trailing early against a far more experienced opponent, his answer was simple. “I always fight. That’s the best thing I have in my tennis. I always believe I can win even if I’m playing guys like him who are so much better than me on paper.”

That hunger and resilience earned him his first ATP tour victory against a very established player.

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A home crowd boost as Portugal enjoys its biggest Estoril turnout yet

Tiago Torres’s breakthrough comes at a perfect moment in his home tournament. The Estoril returned to the ATP Tour calendar this year as a 250-level event after serving as a challenger event in 2025. This edition is a special tournament for Portuguese tennis as there are six players representing the nation, the largest home representation in the tournament’s history.

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The 24-year-old was one of three Portuguese wildcards given entry into the main draw, joining Frederico Ferreira Silva and Tiago Pereira to create a very strong Portuguese presence on host territory this week. Frenchman Titouan Droguet stunned seventh seed Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 on the same day, extending his own remarkable record of 11 wins over top-100 opponents at all levels this season. These surprise defeats across the board have made the tournament one of the storylines on the tour for this week.

For now, the celebrations will be brief. Torres now faces third seed Alejandro Tabilo in the second round tomorrow, with a genuine shot at proving that his breakthrough was not a fluke but rather a sign of things to come. Regardless of how that match unfolds, the numbers already tell their own story.

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Torres has risen to No.374 in the rankings, a significant jump from a player who was ranked outside 1000 last year. He has an opportunity to extend that number on his home soil and give a real boost to his tour debut.