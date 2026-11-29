It was only in September earlier this year that World Tennis signed an initial partnership with Generali. This made the Italian asset management group the global presenting partner of the Davis Cup. The tournament was then renamed the Davis Cup by Generali. Now the two organizations have strengthened the deal further and have added various programs, which won’t just help in the global growth of tennis, but will also lead to its development at the grassroots level.

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The new agreement will see Generali invest significantly in several of World Tennis’ ongoing programmes. The partnership has been expanded in order to improve the lives of tennis players and support their longevity. It will also help improve the overall infrastructure of tennis, the development of coaches, and mass participation of players in programmes ranging from Junior Tennis to the Masters Tour.

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One of the main goals of this expanded partnership is to make tennis more accessible for people around the world and increase participation across all ages. World Tennis aims to significantly increase global participation in the coming years and is targeting more than 20 million players by 2035.

The organization has trusted Generali for the initiative, as the company is also supporting player lifestyles across soccer, running, and multiple winter sports. The Italian company also sponsors multiple tournaments on the Masters Tour.

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They have a title sponsorship of the Generali Open, which is an ATP 250 event held in Kitzbühel, Austria. They also sponsor the Monte Carlo Masters and have partnerships with the Real Federación Española de Tenis (RFET) and Deutsche Tennis Bund (DTB).

Imago 250302 — ACAPULCO, March 2, 2025 — Photo Taken on March 1, 2025 shows the singles final match between Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain at the 2025 ATP, Tennis Herren Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico. SPMEXICO-ACAPULCO-TENNIS-ATP-MEXICAN OPEN-SINGLES-FINAL LixMengxin PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

In collaboration with World Tennis’ network of 214 member National Associations, Generali will also help create and develop new tennis programmes as well. They won’t just be focusing on the Masters Tour, but will also be building on World Tennis’ initiatives at the junior level. The two organizations have already set short-term goals that they are aiming to achieve in 2027.

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Firstly, World Tennis is targeting a 10% increase in tournaments and players by next year. The organization is also looking to expand the number of countries that it supports through the Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI). Currently, a total of 131 countries are supported by the initiative, and it helps people experience tennis through schools, clubs, and local communities. The plan is to introduce tennis to over a million people on an annual basis.

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They also plan to provide access to coaching programmes and scholarships to as many players as they can. Both World Tennis and Generali are proud to expand their deal further as they believe that it will only lead to the betterment of tennis as a whole in the coming years.

World Tennis and Generali executives opened up about the expanded partnership

Ross Hutchins, the chief executive of World Tennis, highlighted that the organization shares similar values and beliefs to Generali. He also feels that the ongoing tennis programmes have the potential to improve massively through the partnership.

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“We are proud to deepen our collaboration with Generali, which is based on shared core values and a belief in the power of physical activity,” he said in a press release. “Our Davis Cup partnership already allows meaningful engagement with local communities and nations across the world.

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“This expanded new agreement will further empower our flagship programmes that support people to access our sport and its proven health benefits regardless of age, gender or background. Generali strongly believes in the potential of those programmes in line with their commitment to support physical wellbeing to strengthen connection and belonging in communities.”

On the other hand, Generali Group CEO Philippe Donnet believes that the company can strengthen tennis communities further through its expanded partnership. He revealed that the company chose to support tennis as it is a sport that can have a positive impact on the physical and mental wellbeing of countless people.

“As a Lifetime Partner, Generali is committed to helping people build a more secure and sustainable future by supporting initiatives that enhance wellbeing and strengthen communities,” he said in a press release. “Sponsorships play an important role in this commitment, providing meaningful opportunities to connect with people through shared passions and experiences. Among the many sports we support, tennis stands out for its universal appeal, strong values, and positive impact on physical and mental wellbeing across all generations.”

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“The new and expanded partnership with World Tennis marks an important step in combining our support for high-level competitions with grassroots initiatives that create opportunities for many more people to play, connect and thrive through sport. Together with World Tennis, we look forward to helping grow the game and contributing to healthier, more connected communities that can live better and longer lives.”

With both World Tennis and Generali actively working on the further development of tennis, various new programmes are expected to be introduced as early as 2027. It remains to be seen how this expanded partnership will impact the sport in the long run.